While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 30

Trump calls off goodwill trip to Poland due to Hurricane Dorian

US President Donald Trump abruptly called off a weekend trip to Poland on Thursday, saying he wanted to stay home and make sure the federal government is prepared for a looming hurricane headed for Florida.

Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday after a Group of Seven summit in France, announced that Vice-President Mike Pence would take his place for the trip to Warsaw, intended to mark the beginning 80 years ago of World War II.

"The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed," Trump said in the Rose Garden during an event to officially establish the US Space Command.

Hurricane Dorian, projected to become a Category 4 storm, appeared to be on a track to hit Florida, with his own Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on the Atlantic Coast possibly in its path.

No 'gay gene', but study finds genetic links to sexual behaviour

A large scientific study into the biological basis of sexual behaviour has confirmed there is no single "gay gene" but that a complex mix of genetics and environment affects whether a person has same-sex sexual partners.

The research, which analysed data on DNA and sexual experiences from almost half a million people, found there are thousands of genetic variants linked to same-sex sexual behaviour, most with very small effects.

Five of the genetic markers were "significantly" associated with same-sex behaviour, the researchers said, but even these are far from being predictive of a person's sexual preferences.

Apple announces Sept 10 launch event to unveil the latest iPhones

Apple announced the date for unveiling its next iPhones and potentially a slew of other products.

The launch event will take place on Sept 10 in the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to an invitation Apple sent out.

The tag line for the event is "by innovation only." The company said it will livestream the announcement on its website.

Barcelona handed tough Champions League draw; Liverpool face Napoli again

Barcelona will have to come through a section containing both Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan after the three former winners all came out together in Thursday's Uefa Champions League group stage draw in Monaco, while holders Liverpool will face Napoli again.

Barcelona, Dortmund and Inter, with nine European Cups between them, were drawn together in Group F along with the Czech champions Slavia Prague.

Beaten by Liverpool in the semi-finals last season, Lionel Messi and Barcelona remain favourites to advance as they seek a first Champions League crown since 2015.

Brad Pitt says space epic Ad Astra his 'most challenging film'

Brad Pitt has fought in wars, pulled off robbery heists and confronted rivals in the boxing ring during his career, but the Hollywood star says his most challenging film yet is playing an astronaut on a life-saving mission in the space epic Ad Astra.

The 55-year-old actor takes audiences to the far reaches of the solar system in his role as Roy McBride after a new threat causing disastrous power surges threatens Earth.

McBride sets off to find his pioneering astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, who went missing more than a decade earlier while on a mission to Neptune.

