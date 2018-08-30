While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 30

Memorial tributes to Senator John McCain open in Arizona

Family, former colleagues and other dignitaries filed past the flag-draped casket of Senator John McCain inside the Arizona Capitol for the first of several memorial tributes planned for the war hero and two-time Republican presidential candidate.

A hearse bearing McCain’s body arrived at the Phoenix statehouse with a police motorcycle escort for a brief ceremony honoring the Arizona senator, who died of brain cancer on Saturday at age 81.

Governor Doug Ducey and his wife greeted the hearse along with a phalanx of military personnel, war veterans, law enforcement officers and firefighters in dress uniform.

An Arizona National Guard team carried the coffin into the Capitol rotunda, followed by family members, the governor and other politicians and guests. Speakers paid tribute for about 30 minutes to McCain’s life and legacy.

Aung San Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize to Aung San Suu Kyi will not be withdrawn in the light of a United Nations report that said Myanmar's military carried out mass killings of Muslim Rohingya, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

On Monday, UN investigators said Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes with "genocidal intent", and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who leads the Myanmar government and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for campaigning for democracy, has been criticised for failing to speak out against the army crackdown in Rakhine State.

US Open admits wrong to warn Cornet over shirt change as ‘sexism’ storm grows

French player Alize Cornet handed a court violation @ #USOpen for briefly removing & adjusting her shirt in blistering heat, while Djokovic can sit topless with no penalty!

The disparity between male & female players sometimes is unbelievable.#USOpen2018pic.twitter.com/JoXz0yV6Zn — AlexCam (@followalexcam) August 29, 2018

US Open chiefs said they were wrong to sanction French player Alize Cornet for removing her shirt on court, an incident which saw the tournament accused of sexism and double standards.

Cornet slipped off her shirt, revealing a black sports bra, after realising she had put it on back-to-front while off court during a 10-minute heat break before the third set of her first round defeat against Sweden’s Johanna Larsson on Tuesday.

However, there was a storm of criticism for umpire Christian Rask’s decision to issue a code violation to 28-year-old Cornet while male players were free to change shirts on court to combat Tuesday’s 38-degree heat.

Women directors slam 'toxic masculinity' of Venice film festival

The Venice film festival was slammed for its "toxic masculinity" as it opened with just one female director represented among its most mouth-watering line-up in decades.

With Hollywood effectively turning the festival into its launchpad for the Oscars with new films by Damien Chazelle, the Coen brothers, Alfonso Cuaron and Lady Gaga's much-hyped screen debut, feminists have lashed the organisers for choosing only one film by a female director.

It is the second year in a row that Venice has featured just one film by a woman among the 21 vying for the Golden Lion top prize.

Star Ryan Gosling took flying lessons for new astronaut film First Man

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling said on Wednesday that he tried to learn to fly to play astronaut Neil Armstrong in an emotional new biopic about the strong but silent space hero.

The Canadian actor renewed his Oscar-winning partnership with La La Land director Damien Chazelle for First Man, which tells how Armstrong overcame tragedy after tragedy to become the first man to walk on the moon.

Gosling revealed how he took flying lessons so he could get inside the mind of the engineer and test pilot as the film opened the Venice film festival.

