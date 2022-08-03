While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 3

Beijing 'sternly condemns' Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China reacted with fury to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, with at least five government departments strongly condemning what it called "extremely dangerous" moves as the military announced a series of exercises around the island beginning Tuesday night.

"(The visit) gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence'," China's Foreign Ministry said in a late-night statement sent out moments after Mrs Pelosi and her delegation disembarked in Taipei close to 11pm local time on Tuesday.

"China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious demarche and strong protest to the United States."

The statement added that the visit would have "severe impact" on the political foundation of bilateral relations, and that the executive branch, which includes the US President, had the responsibility to stop such a visit.

