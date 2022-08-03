While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 3

Beijing 'sternly condemns' Pelosi's Taiwan visit
China reacted with fury to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, with at least five government departments strongly condemning what it called "extremely dangerous" moves as the military announced a series of exercises around the island beginning Tuesday night.
"(The visit) gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for 'Taiwan independence'," China's Foreign Ministry said in a late-night statement sent out moments after Mrs Pelosi and her delegation disembarked in Taipei close to 11pm local time on Tuesday.
"China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious demarche and strong protest to the United States."
The statement added that the visit would have "severe impact" on the political foundation of bilateral relations, and that the executive branch, which includes the US President, had the responsibility to stop such a visit.
Taiwan says 21 Chinese warplane incursions as Pelosi visits
More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.
The island's defence ministry said in a statement on Twitter: "21 PLA aircraft... entered #Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022," referring to the air defence identification zone.
The ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone and even includes some of the mainland.
Spain reports rash of 'needle spiking' attacks on women
Spanish police are investigating a string of cases of women being injected with possibly spiked syringes in crowded clubs, following similar incidents in Britain and France.
The attacks, reported to police or on social media over the past few weeks, raised fears that sexual predators might have found a variant on spiking drinks to prey on women.
So far, however, no traces of drugs or other toxic products have been detected and no cases of related sexual violence reported.
Snorkeller injured in suspected shark attack off English coast
A snorkeller off the coast of southern England has suffered a suspected shark bite, coastguards said on Tuesday, in what appears to be an extremely rare incident.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it sent a rescue team to Penzance in Cornwall "to meet a snorkeller who suffered a suspected shark bite" after the accident was reported last Thursday.
"It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury," the coastguard service said, adding that the snorkeller had been treated by the ambulance service.
Piastri rejects Alpine F1 seat amid contract confusion
Australia's rising star Oscar Piastri ruled out racing for Renault-owned Alpine on Tuesday amid contract confusion only hours after he had been announced in the Formula One team's 2023 driver lineup.
The 21-year-old, Alpine's reserve and last year's Formula Two champion, was set to replace double world champion Fernando Alonso when the Spaniard joins Aston Martin at the end of the season on a multi-year deal.
Alonso's announcement on Monday, the first day of the sport's August break, had come as a surprise but that was eclipsed by the drama and intrigue that followed.