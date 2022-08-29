While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 29

US blasts 'cynical' Russia for blocking UN nuclear text
The United States on Sunday denounced Russia's "cynical obstructionism" after Moscow blocked adoption of a joint declaration on nuclear non-proliferation following lengthy international negotiations at the United Nations.
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which 191 signatories review every five years, aims to stop the spread of nuclear weapons, promote complete disarmament and promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Russia on Friday prevented the declaration's adoption, saying it took issue with "political" aspects of the text - a step criticised by Washington.
"After weeks of intensive but productive negotiations, the Russian Federation alone decided to block consensus on a final document" at the conclusion of the four-week NPT review conference, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said in a statement.
