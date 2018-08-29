While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 29

White House investigating Google after Donald Trump accuses it of bias

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google's search engine of promoting negative news articles and hiding "fair media" coverage of him, vowing to address the situation without providing evidence or giving details of action he might take.

Trump's attack against the Alphabet unit follows a string of grievances against technology companies, including social media Twitter and Facebook, which he has accused of silencing conservative voices, and Amazon.com, which he has said is hurting small businesses and benefiting from a favourable deal with the US Postal Services.

He frequently berates news outlets for what he perceives as unfair coverage.

Google denied any political bias, saying in a statement that its search engine is "not used to set a political agenda and we don't bias our results towards any political ideology."

White US cop guilty of murder in death of black teen

A Texas jury on Tuesday found a white police officer guilty of murder for the shooting death of a 15-year-old African American boy - a rare conviction result in a high-profile police shooting case.

Roy Oliver had fired five bullets into a car full of teens last year, killing Jordan Edwards while responding to a call of underage drinking at a party in a Dallas suburb.

The unarmed Edwards and four others were leaving the party after hearing gunfire, which had come from another nearby location. Oliver fired a rifle into the car, hitting the teen in the head.

Fans of Aretha Franklin pay respects before Detroit funeral

Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose on Tuesday while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and others to weep as they lined up for a last glimpse of the Queen of Soul.

Franklin died last week at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer in Detroit, where she began her career as a child singing gospel in the New Bethel Baptist Church choir.

Her powerful voice, seared with emotion, would become the daunting standard for other singers to match, but fans described a legacy beyond her most famous recordings.

Physicists finally observe 'elusive' decay of Higgs boson

Six years after tracking down the Higgs boson, the subatomic particle that confers mass on matter, physicists said on Tuesday they have "at long last" witnessed it decaying into tiny bits called "bottom quarks".

The predicted decay was observed at the Large Hadron Collider, famous for the Nobel-capped discovery of the Higgs particle in 2012, Europe's Cern physics lab announced.

"During the early preparations of the LHC, there were doubts on whether this observation could be achieved," the Atlas scientific collaboration said of the "elusive interaction" now documented at the massive particle accelerator.

'I wasn't going to die': Tennis players fume in US Open extreme heat

For Caroline Wozniacki, it was like "drinking a margarita on a beach" but for Argentina's Leonardo Mayer it felt "like I was going to die" as temperatures nudged towards the 40-degree mark at the US Open on Tuesday.

Four of eight early men's first round matches ended in retirements. Temperatures were soaring to 38 deg C by mid-afternoon, the effect made worse by suffocating humidity.

That may be short of the 41 deg C which remains New York's record temperature in 1936 but it was little consolation to Argentine veteran Mayer who was 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 down to Serbia's Laslo Djere when he quit.

