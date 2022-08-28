While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 28

Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices closure
Dell Technologies said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to exit Russia.
The US computer firm, a vital supplier of servers in Russia, has joined others in curtailing operations since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.
Dell suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February, saying it would monitor the situation to determine next steps.
"In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations," Dell spokesman Mike Siemienas told Reuters.
Slovakia's neighbours to police its skies, freeing jets for Ukraine
Slovakia signed a deal on Saturday under which fellow Nato states the Czech Republic and Poland will police its skies as Bratislava withdraws its Soviet-made MiG-29s from service, potentially freeing up the old jets to send to Ukraine.
Slovakia has said it is ready to send the 11 MiG fighters to Ukraine, whose military has long relied on Soviet-era equipment and which has appealed for more supplies from Nato nations to boost its ability to battle invading Russian forces.
Western nations and their allies have been boosting military aid to Ukraine with cash, equipment and training in the more than six-month-old conflict with Russia.
Several killed in the Netherlands as truck rolls into street party
Dutch police said on Saturday that several people had died in an incident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.
Police, who did not give specific figures for casualties, said it was investigating the incident, which happened at about 7pm (1am on Sunday, Singapore time), around 30km south of Rotterdam.
It was unclear what had caused the incident.
Mountain lion dies in surgery after being shot by police
A young mountain lion shot by police died in surgery at a California zoo, a zoo spokesman said, after the animal was startled by a tranquiliser dart and jumped at a police officer in a suburban neighbourhood.
A resident of Hollister, about 160km south of San Francisco, had spotted the lion on their front porch and called police.
When officials tried to tranquilise it, the lion ran out of a bush towards a police officer. Fearing for the life and safety of the officer, two of his colleagues fired their rifles at the lion.
Liverpool crush Bournemouth 9-0 to equal biggest EPL win
Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s “perfect afternoon” as they equalled the record for the biggest Premier League win by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield on Saturday.
Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored twice with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completing the scoring.
It is the fourth time in Premier League history a team has won by nine goals. Manchester United beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995 and Southampton by the same score last year. Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.