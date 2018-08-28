While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 28

US, Mexico reach Nafta deal as pressure turns to Canada

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday (Aug 27) to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), putting pressure on Canada to agree to the new terms on auto trade and other issues to remain part of the three-nation pact.

US President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said talks with Canada would begin immediately, though Trump threatened he could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if a three-way deal could not be reached.

“I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It’s a tremendous amount of money and it’s a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day,” Trump said.

John McCain takes parting shot at Trump in final message

Late US senator John McCain took a final swipe at Donald Trump in his farewell message to the nation delivered posthumously Monday (Aug 27), denouncing “tribal rivalries,” as an aide confirmed the president will not attend the lawmaker’s funeral.

The message came as Trump found himself mired in controversy over his rather conspicuous failure to pay tribute to McCain, who died Saturday (Aug 25) at 81 after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

The flag at the White House was at full-staff Monday, and no formal statement came from Trump beyond a brief tweet.

Fire forces brief Statue of Liberty evacuation

More than 3,000 tourists were evacuated Monday (Aug 27) from the island where the Statue of Liberty stands, after propane cylinders caught fire at a construction site near the iconic landmark, officials said.

Liberty Island, which welcomes thousands of visitors a day during the busy summer season, was evacuated for more than two hours, before the fire department announced at around 2pm (2am Singapore time) that the blaze was under control.

Jerry Willis, a spokesman for the National Park Service that manages Liberty Island, confirmed to AFP that tourists were able to return to the monument, which is accessible to the public by ferry.

US stocks hit records, peso rises on trade pact

US stocks added to all-time highs, and Mexico's peso rallied versus the dollar as the Trump administration closed a bilateral trade deal with America's southern neighbour. Treasuries fell.

The S&P 500 Index closed in on 2,900 as President Donald Trump unveiled details of the agreement that he says will replace Nafta. Shares of carmakers and parts producers in the equity benchmark surged more than 3 per cent. The peso rallied, and Canada's dollar strengthened.

European shares advanced, though a British holiday depressed volume. The strongest moves were in Asia after recent efforts by the Chinese central bank to shore up the yuan. That currency was largely stable in the offshore market as the dollar turned lower. The euro reversed a drop after a jump in German business confidence.

Tennis: No drama, just a bad day as Halep endures historic US Open defeat



World number one Simona Halep says there’s no mystery to her historic first-round failure at the US Open on Monday (Aug 27).

“I just lost,” the top-ranked Romanian said after she was blown off the Armstrong Stadium court 6-2, 6-4 by big-hitting Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

“I didn’t play great, but she played really well,” said Halep, who became the first top-seeded woman ever to lose in the first round of the US Open in 50 years of professional-era tennis.

