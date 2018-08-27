While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27 edition

At least 4 people killed in mass shooting at video game tournament in Florida

A gunman killed four people and wounded several others on Sunday (Aug 26) when he opened fire at a video game tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, police and local media said.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said one white male suspect was dead at the scene. He declined to comment on what led to the third major mass shooting to hit Florida in the last two years.

Dozens of ambulances and police cars flooded into The Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in the city's downtown, after several shots rang out on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Tony award-winning US playwright Neil Simon dies at 91

US playwright Neil Simon, who became one of Broadway's most prolific and popular playwrights as he combined humor, drama and introspection in works such as The Odd Couple, The Goodbye Girl and Lost in Yonkers, died on Sunday (Aug 26) at the age of 91, the New York Times reported, citing his publicist.

Simon drew on his tumultuous New York Jewish upbringing in many of his works.

A new Simon play almost every theatrical season was a Broadway staple from 1960 through the mid-1990s, placing him in the ranks of America’s top playwrights. He wrote more than 40 plays that were funny, moving and immensely popular – sometimes shifting from slapstick to melodrama with the turn of a phrase.

Mexico, US likely 'hours' away from agreement on Nafta: Minister



US and Mexican trade negotiators are "hours" away from squaring away bilateral differences on the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) but work with Canada is likely to stretch into September, a top Mexican official said on Sunday (Aug 26).

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters that work with Canada, which has sat out the latest phase of Nafta talks, would take at least a week, though he was optimistic Mexico and the United States were close to agreement.

"I would say that we're practically in the final hours of this negotiation," he told reporters as he arrived for talks at the offices of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



More riches for Crazy Rich Asians as rom-com tops US box office for 2nd weekend

Rom-com Crazy Rich Asians continued to sparkle in North America, topping the box office for the second weekend running, according to industry estimates Sunday (Aug 26).

The Warner Bros. adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name took US$25 million (S$34 million), almost matching its US$26.5 million debut last week, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

Starring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh, British-Malaysian former BBC host Henry Golding and American sitcom star Constance Wu, the film tells the story of a American economics professor who meets her super-wealthy boyfriend's family in Singapore.

Football: Late Newcastle own goal makes it three wins for Chelsea

Chelsea kept up their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season by snatching a 2-1 win at a stubborn Newcastle United on Sunday (Aug 26), grabbing victory thanks to a late own goal by DeAndre Yedlin.

Eden Hazard had blasted Chelsea ahead in the 76th minute from the penalty spot after Swiss defender Fabian Schar had tripped Marcos Alonso, allowing the visitors a breakthrough after they had monopolised possession.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez had played a dogged 5-4-1 formation in an effort to shut out his former club. They created little at the other end, but they drew level when Spanish forward Joselu headed in at the near post in the 83rd minute.

