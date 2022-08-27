While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27

Trump papers included material on intelligence, sources

The US Department of Justice on Friday said it was investigating former president Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he had illegally retained documents, including some pertaining to government intelligence-gathering and sources - among the country’s most closely-held secrets.

The heavily redacted affidavit about government documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate that was released on Friday contained some new details, though it did not unveil any major revelations.

Nevertheless, the affidavit could help explain why the Justice Department sought court approval for an Aug 8 search at the Florida resort.

The FBI search marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business.

