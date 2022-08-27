While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27

Trump papers included material on intelligence, sources
The US Department of Justice on Friday said it was investigating former president Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he had illegally retained documents, including some pertaining to government intelligence-gathering and sources - among the country’s most closely-held secrets.
The heavily redacted affidavit about government documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate that was released on Friday contained some new details, though it did not unveil any major revelations.
Nevertheless, the affidavit could help explain why the Justice Department sought court approval for an Aug 8 search at the Florida resort.
The FBI search marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump is facing from his time in office and in private business.
Russia a strategic challenge for Nato in Arctic: Stoltenberg
Russia's capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for Nato, its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, welcoming Canada's recently announced investments in North American defence systems after making his first visit to the Canadian Arctic.
"The importance of the high North is increasing for Nato and for Canada because we see a significant Russian military buildup," Stoltenberg said, standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Cold Lake, Alberta.
Russia has reopened hundreds of Soviet-era military sites in the Arctic, using the region to test new weapons systems, Stoltenberg said. He also warned that Russia and China were forming a strategic Arctic partnership that challenged Nato's values and interests.
Van strikes Brussels cafe, unclear if attack or accident
A van struck a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock and investigators trying to determine whether it was an attack or an accident.
The driver fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1pm local time and was arrested in the northern city of Antwerp later in the afternoon, Brussels prosecutors told a news conference.
One witnesses told Belgian media that the van entered Rue Saint-Michel, which leads into a busy shopping area, with tyres screeching and headed away at high speed.
Your doppelganger is out there and probably shares your DNA
Mr Charlie Chasen and Mr Michael Malone met in Atlanta in 1997, when Mr Malone served as a guest singer in Mr Chasen's band. They quickly became friends, but they did not notice what other people around them did: The two men could pass for twins.
Mr Malone and Mr Chasen are doppelgangers. They look strikingly similar, but they are not related.
The two friends, along with hundreds of other unrelated look-alikes, participated in a photography project by Mr François Brunelle, a Canadian artist. The picture series, "I'm not a look-alike!," was inspired by Mr Brunelle's discovery of his own look-alike, English actor Rowan Atkinson.
Raducanu shrugs off injury fear ahead of US Open defence
Defending champion Emma Raducanu shrugged off fears about her US Open fitness after breaking down in tears during a practice session at Flushing Meadows on Friday.
The British teenager needed to be consoled by coach Dmitry Tursunov during Friday's practice as she appeared to tearfully complain about a problem with her right hand.
However, speaking to reporters later, the 19-year-old brushed off the incident, insisting she had "no concerns" ahead of Monday's opening round.