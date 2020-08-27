While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 27

Beijing fires missiles in South China Sea as US adds sanctions

US-China tensions over the South China Sea escalated on Wednesday with Beijing firing two missiles into the disputed waterway and the Trump administration strengthening action against companies that helped set up outposts in the region.

China launched two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday amid broader military drills, the South China Morning Post reported.

It was not immediately clear if there were US ships in the area.

The move came a day after Beijing protested a flyover by a US spy plane earlier this week.

Teen arrested after two shot dead in protest-hit US city of Kenosha

A teenager was arrested on murder charges on Wednesday after two people were shot dead during anti-police protests in the US city of Kenosha, as President Donald Trump said he was sending in additional federal forces.

Violent clashes have erupted in the Midwestern city since police shot a black man in his back point-blank multiple times, as his children watched.

During protests on Tuesday, two people were shot dead and a third injured after a man in civilian clothes with an assault rifle opened fire on demonstrators.

Insect spray chemical can kill coronavirus: British study

A chemical used in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19, according to a preliminary study by Britain's defence laboratory published on Wednesday.

Scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory found that Citriodiol, the active ingredient in repellents such as Mosi-guard, had anti-viral properties if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface.

"Mixing a virus suspension with Mosi-guard spray or selected constituent components resulted in a reduction in Sars-CoV-2," said the study.

North Korean hackers ramp up bank heists, says US government cyber alert

North Korean hackers are tapping into banks around the globe to make fraudulent money transfers and cause ATMs to spit out cash, the US government warned on Wednesday.

A technical cybersecurity alert jointly written by four different federal agencies, including the Treasury Department and FBI, said there had been a resurgence in financially motivated hacking efforts by the North Korean regime this year after a lull in activity.

"Since February 2020, North Korea has resumed targeting banks in multiple countries to initiate fraudulent international money transfers and ATM cash outs," the warning reads.

Basketball: Bucks boycott NBA playoff game over police shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks staged a dramatic boycott of their NBA playoff game with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday following outrage across the league after the latest shooting of an unarmed black man by US police.

Multiple US media reports said the Bucks had refused to play game five of their Eastern Conference first round series in protest at the shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks player George Hill was quoted by The Undefeated website as saying.

