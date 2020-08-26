While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 26

Ex-US ambassador quits board of company linked to S’pore group under scrutiny

Former US ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar said he has resigned from his independent director position in Axington, which is linked to Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group, the Singapore-registered company that had admitted to doctoring photographs of former United States President Barack Obama.

He told The Straits Times on Tuesday: “Due to the recent revelations, I have resigned that position and asked for Axington to advise Singapore Exchange and any other relevant parties of that fact.”

Professional advisory services firm Axington's board includes Ms Evangeline Shen of BN Group, which is making a bid for English Premier League club Newcastle United. The group is co-founded by Ms Shen, 32, and Singaporean investors Nelson Loh, 40, and Terence Loh, 42.

Ms Shen is the non-independent non-executive chairman of Axington while the Lohs are its controlling shareholders.

Ex-US vice-president Al Gore says Trump is putting 'knee on the neck of democracy'

Former US vice-president Al Gore on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of trying to "put his knee on the neck of democracy" by undermining mail-in voting and sowing doubts, without evidence, about the integrity of the Nov 3 election.

"He seems to have no compunctions at all about trying to rip apart the social fabric and the political equilibrium of the American people, and he's strategically planting doubts in advance," Gore, a Democrat, said in a conversation with Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen Adler and Reuters editor-at-large Harold Evans.

Gore, who served as vice-president from 1993 to 2001 during Bill Clinton's presidency and lost the 2000 presidential election to Republican George W. Bush, called Trump's actions a "despicable strategy."

Black man shot by US police may not walk again, says family

A black man shot several times by police may be permanently paralysed, his family said on Tuesday, after protesters burned buildings and tore down street lamps in a second night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the incident.

Jacob Blake was undergoing surgery to try to repair nerve damage, his cousin said.

"He's paralysed from the waist down... He hasn't woken up yet but they're saying it's a 50/50 chance he'll walk away," Herman Poster told the Daily Beast news site.

Football: Barca in new turmoil after Messi tells club he wants to leave

Captain Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday, deepening the turmoil within the Catalan side less than two weeks after their humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

The source said the club received a burofax from Messi's lawyers declaring that the player, who has spent his entire career at Barca, wished to leave. A burofax is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document through a certified email, which issues a digital certificate with legal validity.

The club subsequently sent Messi a burofax, stating they wanted him to stay and finish his career at Barca, added the source.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas 'cured' of coronavirus

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said on Tuesday that he was "cured" of the coronavirus, which he contracted several weeks ago.

The actor, known for his roles in films like The Mask Of Zorro and Philadelphia, said on Twitter he had kept to a "disciplined confinement" for 21 days since learning he was infected.

He publicly announced he had tested positive on his 60th birthday on Aug 10.

