While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 25

Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its “indomitable” resistance to Russia’s invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, and said now was not the time to promote a “flimsy plan for negotiation” with Moscow.

Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his fourth trip to Ukraine this year as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

Johnson, whom Zelensky described as his “dear friend Boris”, said it was vital that Europe keep up its military and economic support for Ukraine even as rising energy and food prices were causing some consumers pain.

“We also know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood,” Johnson said.

