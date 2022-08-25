While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 25

Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its “indomitable” resistance to Russia’s invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, and said now was not the time to promote a “flimsy plan for negotiation” with Moscow.
Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his fourth trip to Ukraine this year as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.
Johnson, whom Zelensky described as his “dear friend Boris”, said it was vital that Europe keep up its military and economic support for Ukraine even as rising energy and food prices were causing some consumers pain.
“We also know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood,” Johnson said.
Russians, Ukrainian face spying charges in Albania
An Albanian court on Wednesday ordered two Russians and a Ukrainian to remain in custody as authorities launched an espionage investigation after their attempt to enter an army plant.
They were arrested on Saturday evening after one of them tried to force his way into a former arms factory in central town of Gramsh that is now used for destroying derelict weapons.
According to police, one Russian national jumped the fence, took photographs of the factory and attacked the soldiers who confronted him, injuring two of them with pepper spray.
Teen becomes youngest round-the-world solo flier
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 17-year-old, landed in Bulgaria on Wednesday to become the youngest person to fly solo around the world.
Five months and a day after taking off from Bulgaria in March, Rutherford returned to the small airport near the town of Radomir, an hour from the capital Sofia, to claim his record.
"I am trying to show with this trip that young people can make a difference, just follow your dreams," the teenager said after landing.
Famed Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Canada hotel
The heist of a famed portrait of a scowling Winston Churchill has gripped Canada's capital since it was discovered the photograph hanging at an Ottawa hotel for decades had been swapped for a fake.
Police were called in after staff at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa noticed the picture of the late British prime minister was askew and did not match those of other portraits gifted by the late Armenian-born Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh.
The "Roaring Lion" portrait was taken by Karsh after the wartime leader addressed the Canadian parliament in 1941, becoming a symbol of British defiance in World War II.
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, new iPhones expected
Apple on Wednesday sent media invitations to a Sept 7 event when analysts expect the company to unveil new iPhones, a week earlier than its traditional autumn event.
If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and a half after it unveils them, it could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.
Analysts expect Apple to introduce a new generation iPhone 14 model.