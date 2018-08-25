While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 25

Trump calls off Pompeo's planned trip to North Korea

US President Donald Trump has cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s planned trip to North Korea for renewed negotiations to persuade it to abandon its nuclear weapons, citing insufficient progress on the issue.

Trump partly blamed China for the stalled momentum with North Korea and suggested talks with Pyongyang could be on hold until after Washington resolved its trade dispute with Beijing.

It was a dramatic shift of tone for Trump, who had previously hailed his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a success and said the North Korean nuclear threat was over.

“I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” Trump said on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says

Senator John McCain of Arizona, who has been battling brain cancer for more than a year, will no longer be treated for his condition, his family announced, a sign that the Republican war hero is most likely entering his final days.

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: He had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious.

"In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the family said in a statement. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

READ MORE HERE

Former CDC head Thomas Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge

Dr Thomas R. Frieden, who ran the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for eight years under President Barack Obama, was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday morning on a sex abuse charge after an incident in October 2017, police said.

A 55-year-old woman came forward to police in July and said that Frieden, described by authorities as an acquaintance, grabbed her buttocks against her will nine months earlier, on Oct 20, at his residence on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, police said.

Frieden, who was taken into custody at the 77th Precinct in Crown Heights, was expected to appear before a judge in Kings County Criminal Court later on Friday. He was also charged with forcible touching and harassment, police said.

READ MORE HERE

Scotland provides free tampons to all students in push to tackle 'period poverty'

Every student in Scotland will be offered free sanitary products in a drive to tackle "period poverty" in a country where almost one in two girls has resorted to using alternatives such as toilet roll, socks or newspapers, the government said.

Scotland said it was the first nation in the world to make tampons and pads free for all school pupils, college and university students - estimated to number about 395,000.

"In a country as rich as Scotland, it's unacceptable that anyone should struggle to buy basic sanitary products," Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said in a statement, as the project was announced ahead of the start of the academic year.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink-driving

France’s World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour after the Tottenham keeper was charged with drink-driving.

Just weeks after playing a key role in France’s World Cup glory, Lloris’ reputation has been tarnished by his late-night antics.

Lloris - also the captain of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur - was pulled over in a routine stop at 2.20am on Friday in Gloucester Place, central London. The 31-year-old was reported to have failed a roadside breathalyser test.

READ MORE HERE