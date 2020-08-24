While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 24

Defying army, tens of thousands protest in Belarus to demand Lukashenko’s resignation

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president’s residence, before dispersing peacefully.

The veteran leader denounced the demonstrators as “rats” and was seen in state media footage wearing body armour and holding a rifle, projecting an unyielding image amid the huge nationwide demonstrations that erupted after a disputed election on Aug 9.

The protests have provided the biggest challenge yet to Lukashenko’s 26 years at the helm and tested the loyalty of his security forces.

Minsk’s streets turned red and white as demonstrators carried flags symbolising their opposition to Lukashenko and chanted for him to leave power and for new elections to be held.

US FDA authorises use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday said it authorised the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 as a treatment for the disease, a day after US President Donald Trump blamed the agency for impeding the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons.

The announcement from the FDA of a so-called "emergency use authorisation" also comes on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated to lead his party for four more years.

A day before the FDA's announcement, Trump tagged the agency's Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a tweet and said, "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics."

Top US security official says cannot send law enforcement to polling sites despite Trump's suggestion

US President Donald Trump's top homeland security official said on Sunday that his department does not have the authority to send law enforcement to polling sites during the November election despite Trump's suggestion that federal officers could be deployed to guard against election fraud.

"That's not what we do at the Department of Homeland Security," Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said on CNN's State of the Union. "We have express authorities authorised by Congress and this is not one of them," he added.

Trump has said repeatedly and without evidence that a shift to universal mail-in voting - something most states have not proposed doing - will lead to fraud in the Nov 3 election.

Biden has not tested for Covid-19 as presidential campaign enters busiest period

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has not been tested for coronavirus, a top aide said on Sunday, as the campaign enters its busiest period.

"He has not been tested," Kate Bedingfield, deputy manager for Biden's presidential campaign, said on ABC's This Week. "We have put the strictest protocols in place, and moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be."

She also said Biden has not had the virus, although it is not clear how this would be known without a test.

Bayern Munich beat Paris St Germain 1-0 to win Champions League

Bayern Munich won the Champions League for a sixth time by beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in Sunday's final thanks to a goal from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman.

France international Coman appeared at the back post to glance home a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute, completing a sweeping move by Bayern, who until then had been the second best side on the pitch.

Coman's strike punished PSG's wastefulness in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both failed to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close range while Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera also narrowly missed the target.

