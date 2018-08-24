While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 24

Pompeo to travel to North Korea, names new special representative

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit North Korea again next week to try to persuade it to abandon its nuclear weapons, and will take a new US special representative, Stephen Biegun, with him in an attempt to break the deadlock.

Pompeo named the Ford Motor executive, a veteran Republican foreign policy hand, as the US special envoy to North Korea.

“Steve will direct US policy towards North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump’s goal of the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea as agreed to by Kim Jong Un,” Pompeo told reporters, referring to the North Korean leader.

“He and I will be travelling to North Korea next week to make further diplomatic progress towards our objective.”

Britain outlines plans for ‘unlikely’ no-deal Brexit

Britain outlined plans for managing the fallout in the “unlikely” scenario of Brexit talks collapsing, warning that businesses faced more customs red tape and consumers risked higher card payment charges.

Brexit Minister Dominic Raab also said Britain would adopt a series of EU rules in case of a no-deal to allow EU imports in and urged Brussels to do the same for British goods.

Raab said Britain would continue to recognise batch testing and EU certifications for medicine to avoid disruption but said the government would in any case stockpile medicines for an extra six weeks on top of the existing period of three months.

Ryanair bans carry-ons for passengers paying its lowest fares

Ryanair Holdings is locking the cabin door on carry-on luggage for its lowest-paying customers and forcing them to check the bags for a fee to save time loading passengers on and off flights.

Starting Nov 1, Europe's biggest discount airline will only allow travellers who pay for priority boarding to bring the customary wheelie on-board along with one smaller item, the Dublin-based carrier said.

Non-priority customers can only bring a less-bulky item onto the flight, such as a handbag, backpack or laptop bag.

Eye exam may predict Alzheimer's

Advances in eye exam technology could one day help doctors diagnose people with Alzheimer's disease long before symptoms appear, researchers said.

Using equipment similar to the kind already available at most eye doctors' offices, researchers detected signs of Alzheimer's in a small sample of 30 people, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Opthalmology.

Those enrolled in the study - all in their mid-70s with no outward symptoms of Alzheimer's - underwent PET scans or sampling of spinal fluid. About half came back with elevated levels of the Alzheimer's proteins amyloid or tau, suggesting they would eventually develop dementia.

Tennis: Serena handed tough path to US Open final

Serena Williams, who is aiming for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at this year's US Open, was handed a difficult path to the final after being drawn in the same quarter as older sister Venus and world number one Simona Halep.

Serena, a six-times champion in New York who is seeded 17th, will start her campaign against Polish world number 60 Magda Linette and could face Venus in the third round before a possible fourth-round showdown with Romanian top seed Halep.

Holder Sloane Stephens meets Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in the first round and could face former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the third, Belgian 15th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth and seventh-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

