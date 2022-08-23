While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 23

Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing materials seized from Florida home
Former US President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home two weeks ago until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.
Trump's court motion, filed in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the US Justice Department provide him with a more-detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during its Aug 8 search, and asked investigators to return any items that were not within the scope of the search warrant.
"Politics cannot be allowed to impact the administration of justice. President Donald J. Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and in the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run," the filing says.
"Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes," the filing added.
US CDC recommends use of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (Aug 22) signed off on the use of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 through 17.
The recommendation follows the US Food and Drug Administration's authorisation for the vaccine for the age group earlier this month.
The protein-based vaccine received emergency use authorisation in July for use among adults in the United States, with health officials hoping it would drive uptake among those skeptical of messenger RNA shots from Moderna and Pfizer.
Severe drought in Europe is 'worsening': EU experts
A severe drought hitting swathes of Europe is "worsening" and, while rain is helping some regions, accompanying thunderstorms are causing their own damage, EU researchers said in a report Monday.
The latest monthly analysis by the European Union's Global Drought Observatory highlighted the risk of ongoing soil dryness caused by successive heatwaves since May and a "persistent lack" of rainfall.
It maintained its warning issued with the previous report that nearly half of the EU's territory is at risk of drought, and noted that shrivelling rivers and shrinking water sources are impacting energy generation at power plants and reducing crops.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software
Ford Motor said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles.
Ford chief executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Michigan automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services.
"We are eliminating work, as well as reorganising and simplifying functions throughout the business. You will hear more specifics from the leaders of your area of the business later this week," Farley and Ford Chairman Bill Ford wrote in a joint email.
Football: United protests turn to celebration after 2-1 win over Liverpool
Manchester United produced an utterly unexpected 2-1 victory over old rivals Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday to turn fan protests against the club’s owners into a rare night of celebration.
United’s vastly improved performance for their first points of the campaign, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, left Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool without a victory from their opening three games and with just two points.
It was the first win for United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag who was rewarded for his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire on the bench.