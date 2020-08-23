While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 23

World coronavirus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

The global death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 800,000, according to an AFP count on Saturday, with numerous countries ramping up restrictions in an effort to battle an eruption of new cases.

Western Europe, particularly Spain, Italy Germany and France, has been enduring infection levels not seen in many months, sparking fears of a fully-fledged second wave.

And in Asia, South Korea, which had largely brought the virus under control, became the latest country to announce it would boost restrictions to try to stem a new outbreak.

Across the world, the number of deaths has doubled to just over 800,000 since June 6, with 100,000 fatalities in the last 17 days alone, while more than 23 million cases have been registered.

Italy tops 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since May

Italy's health ministry on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased rigid lockdown measures.

Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, has managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April.

However, it has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming holidays and night life for causing people to gather in numbers.

TikTok plans to file lawsuit over Trump crackdown

TikTok plans to file a lawsuit against the US government, the company confirmed on Saturday, arguing that President Donald Trump's moves to block the app had deprived it of due process and arguing it had been unfairly and incorrectly treated as a security threat.

The lawsuit, which the company plans to file next week, would amount to the most public pushback against the US by TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese Internet company ByteDance.

The company plans to argue that it was not provided due process before the president's executive order to ban the app from the US within 45 days.

Fire rips through Attorney-General's office in Indonesia capital

A fire engulfed the office of Indonesia's Attorney-General on Saturday evening in downtown Jakarta.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and officials did not say what might have caused the blaze, which spread quickly through the six-storey building.

Images showed firefighters dumping water on the raging blaze, which appeared to consume most of the building, with more than 100 personnel taking part in the effort, according to local media.

Basketball: Raptors' Nick Nurse named NBA Coach of the Year

Toronto Raptors' Nick Nurse was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season on Saturday with his club still defending the crown.

Nurse, a 53-year-old American, won the award for the first time in his second season guiding the Raptors, who went 53-19 in this Covid-19 disrupted campaign, the second-best record in the league.

"Really humbled to receive the award," Nurse said. "It's something."

