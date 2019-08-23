While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 23

Boris Johnson puts his feet up in Macron's palace

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have taken a month to embark on his first trip abroad, but he was quick to make himself at home in President Emmanuel Macron's gilded palace, putting his feet up on the furniture.

Never shy to play the clown during his political career, Johnson was filmed joking to the cameras and briefly resting his foot on a coffee table at the Elysee palace, before waving at photographers in the room.

Macron looked on, appearing amused.

The scene took place after Johnson and Macron addressed journalists in the Elysee courtyard, during which Macron warned there was not enough time to wholly rewrite Britain's Brexit divorce deal before an Oct 31 deadline.

France's Macron calls Amazon fires an international emergency

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the fires raging in the Amazon rain forest are an international emergency and called for the situation to be discussed at the Group of 7 (G-7) summit.

"The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20 per cent of our planet's oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis.

"Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency," Macron wrote on Twitter.

YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests

Alphabet's Google announced on Thursday that its YouTube streaming video service disabled 210 channels appearing to engage in a coordinated influence operation around the Hong Kong protests, days after Twitter and Facebook said they dismantled a similar campaign originating in mainland China.

"This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter,"said Shane Huntley, one of Google's security leaders, in a blog post.

Twitter and Facebook removed accounts on Monday that they said had engaged in a state-backed social media campaign to undermine the protests in Hong Kong.

Leather wallets, loose change pose danger for new Apple Card

I got a new outfit for use with my Apple Card. https://t.co/7wPKRRP8pg pic.twitter.com/jSHYzJy4mr — Jason Hirschhorn (@JasonHirschhorn) August 22, 2019

Apple believes some of its zealous customers will treasure its new titanium credit card so much that they will spend time polishing its white finish.

That's why Apple has posted instructions on how to clean the card properly and warned that some materials might leave blemishes that are difficult to remove.

The list of potential hazards includes leather and denim, prompting some people to conclude Apple's credit card is so special that it can't be stored in the wallets and pockets where most other credit cards reside.

Miley Cyrus slams rumours she cheated on husband Liam Hemsworth in wild rant

Pop star Miley Cyrus clapped back at her social media haters on Thursday over her recent split with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, to deny allegations that she cheated on him.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide," the 26-year-old superstar tweeted.

She then detailed a laundry list of her youthful exploits, including "I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong" and "I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it."

READ MORE HERE