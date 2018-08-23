While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 23

Donald Trump, White House deny wrongdoing after Cohen plea deal

The White House pushed back forcefully on Wednesday against suggestions that a plea deal struck by President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen implicated Trump in a crime.

“As the President has said, we’ve stated many times, he did nothing wrong. There are no charges against him,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said at a White House briefing.

“Just because Michael Cohen made a plea deal doesn’t mean that that implicates the president on anything.”

Cohen on Tuesday pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Putin defends 'private' trip to Austrian foreign minister's wedding

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended his appearance at the Austrian foreign minister's wedding after his dance with the bride caused a furore.

"The trip was purely private," he told a press conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi while meeting Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

A video showing the bride thanking Putin with a deep bow after a dance together has gone viral and prompted a hail of criticism from her opponents.

South African man using racial slur sparks backlash

"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F — Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018

ASouth African man who used a racial slur in a holiday video he posted online faced a backlash from across the political spectrum on Wednesday.

The man who has been identified on social media as Adam Catzavelos filmed himself wearing a straw hat and mirrored sunglasses on a pristine beach in an undisclosed seaside location. "Amazing sea and not one kaffir in sight," he said to the camera, using an insulting term for a black African.

A government minister called for the video to be reported to police.

Fed officials suggest rates likely to rise soon, worry about trade war

Federal Reserve officials discussed raising interest rates soon to counter excessive economic strength but also examined how global trade disputes could batter businesses and households, minutes of the US central bank's last policy meeting showed.

The Fed, which released the readout from its July 31-Aug 1 meeting on Wednesday, has been raising rates gradually since 2015 and is now concerned the economy is so strong that inflation could rise persistently above its 2 per cent target.

Fed policymakers left rates unchanged at their last meeting, but their discussion made it clear they are considering another rate hike soon. The Fed has raised rates twice this year and is widely expected to tighten policy again next month.

Crazy Rich Asians sequel is in the planning stages

Crazy Rich Asians fans will get a big, fat, hijinks-filled sequel.

Warner Bros confirmed on Wednesday that plans are moving forward to turn Crazy Rich Asians into a big-screen franchise after the romantic comedy touched a cultural nerve, generating nearly US$40 million (S$55 million) in ticket sales during its first six days in theatres.

Jon M. Chu, who directed the film, and the producing team behind it will reunite for a sequel, which will be based on China Rich Girlfriend, the second novel in Kevin Kwan's best-selling Crazy Rich Asians series.

