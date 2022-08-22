While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Khan accuses govt of blocking YouTube to censor speech
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube in the country on Sunday evening to prevent people from listening live to a speech he gave at a political rally.
The accusation came after Pakistan's electronic media regulator late on Saturday announced a ban on the live airing of Khan's speeches because of what it called his "hate speech"against state institutions.
"Imported govt blocked YouTube midway through my speech," Khan said on Twitter.
Khan has been pushing for new elections in Pakistan after being ousted from power in April through a parliamentary vote. He has been delivering fiery speeches at gatherings across the country.
As Biden kicks off tour, some Democrats want to keep distance
US President Joe Biden launches a coast-to-coast tour this week to tout the new climate and tax Bill and boost Democrats running in November's elections. But when he arrives, some of those candidates may be nowhere in sight, fearing Biden is too much of a liability.
Democrats hope the trip will boost the president's poor poll numbers and draw attention to his achievements.
But some candidates for Congress worry that campaigning with Biden will hurt them in the Nov 8 election, according to more than a dozen interviews with senior Democrats and local campaign officials in battleground states including Pennsylvania and Arizona.
16 dead in Russia crash between minibus, two trucks
Sixteen people were killed on Sunday when a minibus collided with two trucks in Russia's southern Ulyanovsk region, news agencies reported quoting emergency services.
According to witnesses quoted by news agencies, a truck veered off the road when it collided with a minibus travelling in the opposite direction near the village of Nikolayevka.
At the time of the accident, the minibus was also hit from behind by another truck.
Record two-thirds of Germans unhappy with Scholz
Around two thirds of Germans are unhappy with the work of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his fractious coalition, which has faced crisis after crisis since taking office in December, according to a survey published on Sunday.
Only 25 per cent of Germans believe the Social Democrat is doing his job well, down from 46 per cent in March, according to the poll by Insa for Bild Am Sonntag weekly newspaper.
By contrast 62 per cent of Germans think Scholz - who was deputy chancellor under veteran conservative leader Angela Merkel in the previous ruling coalition - is doing his job badly, a record number, compared to just 39 per cent in March.
Guardiola warns of Newcastle threat after City held in thriller
Pep Guardiola said Newcastle are now one of the Premier League’s toughest tests after Manchester City were forced to come from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw from an enthralling encounter on Sunday.
The Magpies have not splashed the cash of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to the extent expected in the transfer window, but had the champions on the ropes through goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.
Erling Haaland sparked City’s fightback before Bernardo Silva secured a point.