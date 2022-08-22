While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Khan accuses govt of blocking YouTube to censor speech

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube in the country on Sunday evening to prevent people from listening live to a speech he gave at a political rally.

The accusation came after Pakistan's electronic media regulator late on Saturday announced a ban on the live airing of Khan's speeches because of what it called his "hate speech"against state institutions.

"Imported govt blocked YouTube midway through my speech," Khan said on Twitter.

Khan has been pushing for new elections in Pakistan after being ousted from power in April through a parliamentary vote. He has been delivering fiery speeches at gatherings across the country.

