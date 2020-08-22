While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

US election mail will be handled 'securely and on time', says postal chief

US Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers the Postal Service would deliver ballots “securely and on time” in the November presidential election, but indicated he would pursue dramatic operational changes after that date.

DeJoy faced pointed questions at a Senate hearing from Democrats, who have accused the wealthy Republican donor of trying to tilt the election to President Donald Trump.

Republicans largely defended DeJoy, saying the Postal Service needed an overhaul.

DeJoy sought to assure Americans that widespread delays caused by cost-cutting measures would not cause their mail ballots to go uncounted in November. DeJoy suspended those service changes this week after facing public outrage.

READ MORE HERE

Kanye West off ballot in four US states, easing any risk to Joe Biden

Voters in three more states won't see Kanye West on their ballots for president this year.

Election officials in Ohio, Illinois and West Virginia ruled on Friday that the rapper, who announced in July he was running for president as an independent, did not qualify to appear on their state ballots.

The rulings came a day after Wisconsin officials decided that West wasn't eligible for that battleground state's ballot.

READ MORE HERE

Taylor Swift donates $40,000 to student's British university study fund

Taylor Swift has donated more than £23,000 ($40,000) to a Portuguese student living in Britain after she spotted an online page seeking donations to help her fund a maths degree at university.

The Grammy-winning artist said she had been inspired by Vitoria Mario's drive and dedication as she sought to raise £40,000 to cover accommodation and living costs while she studied maths at the University of Warwick.

Mario, who said she had arrived in Britain unable to speak English four years ago, wrote on her fund-raising page that she had achieved top grades in her school-leaving exams and had been provisionally offered a place at Warwick.

READ MORE HERE

Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final to win sixth Europa League

Sevilla won the Europa League for a sixth time as Diego Carlos' overhead kick deflected in off Romelu Lukaku 16 minutes from time to beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling final in Cologne.

Carlos and Lukaku's evening had got off to a very different start as the defender hauled the Belgian striker down and he converted the resulting penalty to put Inter in front after just five minutes.

Two Luuk De Jong headers turned the game around for Sevilla, but Diego Godin quickly levelled in a four-goal first half.

READ MORE HERE

Company that wants to buy Newcastle United admits to photoshopping Obama

The Singapore-registered company that says it is close to buying English soccer club Newcastle United admits it doctored photos of former US president Barack Obama in marketing materials used to publicise the newly formed group.

Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group) also said some of the information in those materials was released prematurely or contained errors after Reuters found inconsistencies when speaking to firms and persons BN Group says it is involved with.

Speaking on behalf of BN Group's principals, Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon, head of investor relations, acknowledged that the company had altered photos of Obama to make it look as though he had attended a meeting with its executives in Paris.

READ MORE HERE