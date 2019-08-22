While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 22

Child migrants in US to be held in detention longer under new rule

The Trump administration on Wednesday unveiled a rule that allows officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States, eliminating a previous 20-day limit.

The rule, which is certain to draw a legal challenge, would replace a 1997 court settlement that limits the amount of time US immigration authorities can detain migrant children.

That agreement is generally interpreted as meaning families must be released within 20 days.

It was the administration’s third major regulation restricting immigration in little more than a month, all during an unsettled period when senior immigration officials hold “acting” titles lacking US Senate confirmation.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested in Spain for 'upskirting' over 500 women, posting videos online

Spanish police said on Wednesday they have arrested a man suspected of secretly recording videos of the underwear of over 500 women, some of them minors, on public transit and supermarkets.

The man allegedly used a mobile phone concealed inside a backpack which he placed on the ground to take pictures up women's skirts in Madrid without their consent, a practice known as "upskirting", police said in a statement.

He then uploaded at least 283 of these videos to a pornographic site where they were viewed over a million times.

READ MORE HERE

Guards fired from German refugee centre for beating migrants

Several security guards at a refugee accommodation centre in Germany have been fired after video footage emerged of a guard violently beating a migrant after an altercation.

Four security guards were filmed from a multi-storey building intervening in a fight between two migrants at a refugee centre in the central German city of Halberstadt.

Two videos posted on YouTube showed the guards separating the two migrants and throwing them to the ground.

READ MORE HERE

French zoo 'outraged' by visitors writing names on rhino's back

Another example why zoos and circuses with animals should go. Imbeciles in a French Zoo in La Palmyre carved their names in the skin of a Rhino. Only in zoos a Rhino can be approached as if it was a domesticated animal. pic.twitter.com/GpFrGMuNkQ — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) August 21, 2019

Staff at a French zoo condemned on Wednesday the "stupidity" of visitors who scratched their names into the back of a rhino.

A photograph of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros with the words "Camille" and "Julien" on its back has been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry.

La Palmyre zoo in Royan in southwestern France said in a statement it was "outraged by the stupidity and disrespect" of the visitors but would not be taking legal action.

READ MORE HERE

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes list of highest-paid actors

Action movie hero Dwayne Johnson, star of the "Jumanji" and "Fast and Furious" franchises, topped the annual list of the world's highest-paid actors, Forbes magazine reported on Wednesday.

Johnson, the former wrestler once known as The Rock, pulled in US$89.4 million (S$123 million) from June 2018 to June 2019, the magazine said.

That includes his salary and a share of profits from films, US$700,000 per episode of HBO series Ballers, and seven figures in royalties from his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

READ MORE HERE