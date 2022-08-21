While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21

At least 34 dead in two Turkey road accidents
At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents on Saturday, each in places where collisions had taken place shortly before, local media reported.
A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.
The DHA news agency said a passenger bus had crashed into an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a vehicle carrying journalists at the site of a previous crash.
Meanwhile, 250km away, in Mardin province, at least 19 people were killed and nearly 30 injured after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and hurtled into pedestrians.
After Crimea attacks, Kremlin faces rising domestic pressure
Nearly six months into the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin still refers to its invasion as a "special military operation" while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy at home.
But a series of Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, is puncturing that narrative.
And as Ukrainian attacks mount in the strategically and symbolically important territory, the damage is beginning to put domestic political pressure on the Kremlin, with criticism and debate about the war increasingly being unleashed on social media and underscoring that even what the Russian government considers to be Russian territory is not safe.
Albania arrests Russians, Ukrainian trying to enter military plant
The Albanian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania, the ministry said in a statement.
“Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the ministry said in a statement sent to the media.
“The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured,” the statement said, adding the conditions of the soldiers was stable.
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are determined to make amends from a painful end to last season after climbing top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.
Newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes and William Saliba’s stunning strike in the second half continued Arsenal’s perfect start to the new campaign after three games.
At the same stage last season, Arsenal were without a single point and off to their worst start in 67 years.
Ali takes only a minute to win first female pro fight in Saudi
British-Somali super-bantamweight Ramla Ali took little more than a minute on Saturday to win the first sanctioned female professional boxing bout held in Saudi Arabia.
The 32-year-old stopped Crystal Garcia Nova after one minute and five seconds of the first round in Jeddah with a smacking right hand to the chin, sending the Dominican's mouthguard flying out of the ring.
The technical knockout, on the undercard to the heavyweight title clash between Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Anthony Joshua, took Ali's pro record to seven wins from seven fights.