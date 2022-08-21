While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21

At least 34 dead in two Turkey road accidents

At least 34 people were killed and dozens injured in two separate road accidents on Saturday, each in places where collisions had taken place shortly before, local media reported.

A first crash involving a bus and an ambulance killed 15 people and injured 31 more on a motorway in Gaziantep province, said local officials, revising an earlier toll of 16.

The DHA news agency said a passenger bus had crashed into an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a vehicle carrying journalists at the site of a previous crash.

Meanwhile, 250km away, in Mardin province, at least 19 people were killed and nearly 30 injured after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and hurtled into pedestrians.

