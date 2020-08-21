While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21

US moves to restore all UN sanctions on Iran in dispute over nuclear deal

The United States moved to restore all UN sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Teheran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.

The United States submitted a letter to the 15-member UN Security Council accusing Teheran of non-compliance, starting a 30-day clock that could lead to the "snapback" of UN sanctions even though remaining parties to the nuclear deal oppose this.

The US move, taken partly because of the impending October expiration of a UN arms embargo on Teheran, drew condemnation from Iran, which said Washington had no right to trigger the re-imposition because it had abandoned the nuclear agreement, and asked Council members to oppose the US action.

"It is an enormous mistake not to extend this arms embargo. It's nuts!" Pompeo told reporters at the United Nations as he harshly criticised what he described as the "one-sided, foolish" nuclear deal negotiated by former US President Barack Obama.

Steve Bannon, key to Trump’s rise, pleads not guilty to border-wall fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, was arrested on a yacht on Thursday and pleaded not guilty after being charged with defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president’s signature wall along the US-Mexico border.

As a top adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign who later served as White House chief strategist, Bannon helped articulate the “America First” right-wing populism and fierce opposition to immigration that have been hallmarks of Trump’s three and a half years in office.

Trump fired Bannon from his White House post in August 2017.

Thousands of baby chicks have been dying in the US mail

Thousands of baby chicks shipped to New England farmers have arrived dead since the US Postal Service cut operations in recent months, adding to concerns about mail-delivery disruptions under investigation in Congress.

Haden Gooch, 29, who raises broiler chickens on a farm in Monmouth, Maine, said he's received 500 dead chicks over his last two shipments, losing about a fifth of his stock each time.

Over six years of farming, he can't remember losing more than 25 in a shipment before.

Four Vietnamese arrested for coronavirus PPE scam targeting US buyers

Vietnamese police have arrested four men accused of defrauding more than 5,000 Americans trying to buy Covid-19 protective equipment online out of nearly US$1 million (S$1.3 million), the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

The arrests of the four, aged between 22 and 36, were made following a joint investigation by the ministry and US Department of Homeland Security's Office of Homeland Security Investigations, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

In March, the four began operating 110 websites that offered personal protection equipment (PPE), including hand sanitisers, masks and disinfectant wipes, and received money from the Americans via their Paypal accounts, the ministry said.

Tennis: Pursuit of Federer's record spurred Djokovic to compete in US Open

Novak Djokovic decided to travel to New York for the US Open amid the Covid-19 pandemic because the 17-times Grand Slam champion did not want to pass up on the opportunity to close in on Roger Federer's record tally of 20.

Federer will not be at Flushing Meadows this year after he took the year off to recover from a knee surgery, while defending champion Rafael Nadal joined a number of top seeds in refusing to travel to the US due to Covid-19 concerns.

"I cannot say it's the main reason why I'm here, but it's one of the reasons," Djokovic told The New York Times, adding that he came very close to skipping the tournament as well.

