While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 21

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani walks back 'truth isn't truth' remark

Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday (Aug 20) backpedaled after saying that "truth isn't truth" in explaining why the president should not be interviewed by the special counsel in charge of the Russia probe - a comment that left pundits baffled.

Giuliani - whose comment on NBC's Meet the Press earned him heaps of mockery and scorn - explained he was only trying to say that different people can offer different accounts of what happened in any given situation.

"My statement was not meant as a pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements, the classic 'he said, she said' puzzle," he said on Twitter.

New outcry over Trump's revocation of John Brennan security clearance



More than 175 former State Department and Pentagon officials added their names to a statement signed by former national security officials criticising President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the security clearance of former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan.

New signatories to the statement, which was initially issued last week by 15 former directors and deputy chiefs of the CIA and Office of Director of National Intelligence, include former political appointees and career civil servants. They worked under both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Among the most prominent individuals to sign a new version of the statement released on Monday (Aug 20) by senior officials from the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations are former Nato Commander Admiral James Stavridis, former Deputy Secretaries of State Anthony Blinken and William Burns and former Undersecretaries of State Nicholas Burns, Wendy Sherman and Thomas Pickering.

Lawsuit says Google tracks phone users regardless of privacy settings



Google has been accused in a lawsuit of illegally tracking the movements of millions of iPhone and Android phone users even when they use a privacy setting to prevent it.

According to a complaint filed late Friday, Google falsely assures people they won't be tracked if they turn the "Location History" feature on their phones to "off," and instead violates their privacy by monitoring and storing their movements.

"Google represented that a user 'can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.' This simply was not true," the complaint filed in San Francisco federal court said.

Football: Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace

Mohamed Salah was engulfed in a diving storm as the Liverpool star won the controversial penalty that inspired their 2-0 win over 10-man Crystal Palace on Monday (Aug 20).

Salah was accused of diving by Palace when he tumbled in the penalty area late in the first half at Selhurst Park.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded a spot-kick for Mamadou Sakho's challenge on the Egypt winger and James Milner converted the penalty.

Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener



Atletico Madrid failed to get their La Liga title bid off to a winning start, as Rodrigo earned Valencia a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla Stadium on Monday (Aug 20).

Angel Correa gave Diego Simeone's visitors a 26th-minute lead, but Rodrigo struck in the second half for the home team and last season's runners-up Atletico failed to find a winner.

There are high hopes at the Wanda Metropolitano that Atletico can muster a serious title challenge, after keeping their key players in the close season and claiming an impressive extra-time win over city rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup last week.

