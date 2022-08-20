While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 20

Monkeypox virus can linger on common household items: US CDC study
The monkeypox virus can linger on many common household objects, though it's not yet clear if that can spread the infection, according to a new government study.
Two monkeypox patients sharing a home said they disinfected surfaces, washed their hands several times a day and showered regularly.
Researchers still found the virus on 70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began, including on couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and light switch, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
However, no live virus was detected on any of the items or surfaces, suggesting the risk infections could spread is low.
House panel seeks social media data on FBI threats made after Trump search
US Democratic lawmakers on Friday asked social media platforms to turn over data regarding an increase in online threats aimed at law enforcement following a search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home and asked how they planned to respond.
House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, urged chief executives to act fast in letters addressed to eight Internet companies, including Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, Twitter and TikTok.
The requests come more than a week after a Columbus man was shot dead in a standoff with police after he tried to breach an FBI building in Ohio.
One dead, another hurt in Sweden shopping mall shooting; teen arrested
Swedish police on Friday arrested a teenage boy for killing one person and injuring another in a shooting at a shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo.
A man died from his injuries and an woman is being treated in the hospital after the incident at the Emporia centre, the police said.
“The immediate danger to the public is judged to be over,” the police said in a statement. “At present, the incident is considered to be connected to the criminal environment.”
Pro-Putin rapper opens Starbucks successor in Moscow
Re-branded as Stars Coffee, the successor of Starbucks welcomed its first visitors in Moscow on Friday after the Seattle-based coffee shop chain withdrew from the Russian market over the conflict in Ukraine.
Pro-Kremlin rapper Timati and Russian restaurateur Anton Pinskiy acquired Starbucks' Russian operations in July and gave it a new name under the slogan "bucks is gone, stars stay".
"Why STARS? The new brand unites the stars of the gastronomic industry," the new owners of the coffee chain said on their website which also features its new logo.
Netflix says 'no' to advertising in kids programmes, new movies
Netflix's kids programming and new movies will stay commercial free when the company introduces its advertising-supported service, according to people familiar with the plans.
Netflix has told partners it won't run ads during original kids programs, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the company is still working out the details.
In addition, some studios that have licensed Netflix the rights to kids programs won't allow the company to run commercials in them.