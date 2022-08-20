While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 20

Monkeypox virus can linger on common household items: US CDC study

The monkeypox virus can linger on many common household objects, though it's not yet clear if that can spread the infection, according to a new government study.

Two monkeypox patients sharing a home said they disinfected surfaces, washed their hands several times a day and showered regularly.

Researchers still found the virus on 70 per cent of high-contact areas 20 days after their symptoms began, including on couches, blankets, a coffee machine, computer mouse and light switch, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

However, no live virus was detected on any of the items or surfaces, suggesting the risk infections could spread is low.

