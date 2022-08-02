While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 2

Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, US officials said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a US$25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

One of the US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the CIA carried out a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant al Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” a senior administration official said.

