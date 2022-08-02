While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 2

Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say
Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, US officials said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a US$25 million bounty on his head, helped coordinate the Sept 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.
One of the US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the CIA carried out a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.
“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant al Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” a senior administration official said.
White House says Pelosi has a right to visit Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the “right” to go to Taiwan, a senior US official said Monday, warning that China was “positioning” to respond with a show of military force.
“The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan,” John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters.
“There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis,” he said.
Truss wins UK Cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won further heavyweight endorsement Monday as party members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.
Truss's lagging rival, Rishi Sunak, vied to make up lost ground with a plan for future tax cuts - and potentially to host a future women's football World Cup in Britain after England's "Lionesses" won the European championship.
Truss also invoked Sunday's final against Germany, vowing: "I will channel the spirit of the Lionesses" at a members' hustings in the southwestern city of Exeter - the second of 12 such events before the winner is announced on September 5.
Conjoined twins separated with help of virtual reality in Brazil
Conjoined twins born in Brazil with a fused head and brain have been separated in what doctors described Monday as the most complex surgery of its kind, which they prepared for using virtual reality.
Arthur and Bernardo Lima were born in 2018 in the state of Roraima in northern Brazil as craniopagus twins, an extremely rare condition in which the siblings are fused at the cranium.
Joined at the top of the head for nearly four years - most of that spent in a Rio de Janeiro hospital outfitted with a custom bed - the brothers are now able to look each other in the face for the first time, after a series of nine operations culminating in a marathon 27-hour surgery to separate them.
Commonwealth Games: Singapore upset top seeds England to reach table tennis men's team final
Showing remarkable temperament in a high-stakes, pressure-cooker match, Singapore overcame significant odds to secure at least a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games table tennis men's team event.
On Monday, Clarence Chew, Ethan Poh, Koen Pang and Izaac Quek upset top seeds and home favourites England 3-2 in the semi-final at the National Exhibition Centre. They will play defending champions India in the final on Tuesday.
National men's coach Gao Ning was filled with pride after seeing his young team of local-born players - who have an average age of 21.2 years - rise to the occasion against experienced opponents whose average age is 27.5 years.