While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 2

Expect 'lengthy' coronavirus pandemic, WHO warns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm.

The committee "highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this Covid-19 pandemic", the WHO said in a statement, and warned of the risk of "response fatigue" given the socio-economic pressures on countries.

The panel gathered Friday for the fourth time over the coronavirus crisis, half a year on from its Jan 30 declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) - the WHO's highest level of alarm.

"WHO continues to assess the global risk level of Covid-19 to be very high," it said following the meeting.

First US recipient of partial face transplant dies at 57

Connie Culp, the first US recipient of a partial face transplant, has died at age 57, according to Ohio's Cleveland Clinic, where she underwent the delicate operation nearly 12 years ago.

The health centre listed no cause of death in its tweet on Friday, quoting one of her doctors, Frank Papay, as saying she was a "great pioneer."

Culp was grievously wounded in 2004 when her husband shot her and then turned the gun on himself. The gun blast shattered Culp's nose and cheeks, the roof of her mouth and her right eye.

Over 80 killed by bootleg alcohol in Indian state

More than 80 people have died in recent days after drinking toxic bootleg alcohol in the Indian state of Punjab, officials and reports said on Saturday.

The people died in three districts of the northern state and police have arrested 25 people, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Hundreds of people die every year in India from poisoned alcohol that is made in backstreet distilleries and sells for as little as 10 rupees (18 Singapore cents) a litre.

Football: Arteta confident FA Cup winner Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will commit his long-term future to the Gunners after scoring twice to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Aubameyang dropped the trophy in his first mistake of the day before lifting Arsenal's record 14th FA Cup and his first trophy since joining the Londoners from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

The Gabon international has been prolific in his two-and-a-half years in England, attracting interest from around Europe with just one year of his contract at the Emirates left to run.

Formula One: Hamilton shatters lap record to grab British Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton smashed the track record twice on Saturday to grab a record seventh British Grand Prix pole position with a stunning performance in a tense qualifying session.

Hamilton, who on Sunday seeks a record-increasing seventh Silverstone victory, finished ahead of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by more than three-tenths of a second after the Finn had been fastest in final practice and then again in both Q2 and Q3 when he also set lap records.

The defending six-time champion and current series leader bounced back from a ragged performance, including a spin, in the first parts of qualifying to claim his 65th pole with Mercedes and the record-increasing 91st of his career.

