While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 2

Trump calls on US attorney-general to end Russia probe 'disgrace'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Attorney-General Jeff Sessions should end a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, drawing a rebuke from both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress.

The Republican president has long complained about the criminal probe into his White House victory but Wednesday’s comment appeared to be his most direct call for shutting down Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In a series of tweets, Trump called it a “TOTAL HOAX” the idea his campaign worked with Moscow.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” he said.

Hundreds protest in Denmark against new ban on face veils in public

Hundreds of Danes marched through Copenhagen on Wednesday in protest at a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public, accusing the government of infringing on women’s right to dress as they choose.

Denmark’s parliament enacted the ban in May, joining France and some other European Union countries to uphold what some politicians say are secular and democratic values.

The protesters, many wearing the niqab veil or the all-enveloping, body-length burqa, marched from the central, left-wing district of Norrebro to Bellahoj police station on the outskirts of the capital. They formed a human chain around the station and then marched back to Norrebro before dispersing.

Investigators retrieve black boxes from Mexican plane after stormy crash

Investigators sifting through the wreckage of an Aeromexico passenger jet on Wednesday located the plane’s flight recorders, which may hold clues about what caused it to crash as it took off during stormy weather in northern Mexico.

The Mexico City-bound Embraer 190 passenger jet smashed into scrubland near the runway shortly after the plane took off from an airport in northern Durango state on Tuesday. All 103 passengers and crew survived by evacuating the plane before it caught fire.

Rap brawl delays flights at Paris airport

French rappers #Booba and #Kaaris fighting in a duty free shop at Paris-Orly airport. Terminal 1 had to be closed to the public, lots flights were delayed pic.twitter.com/PAEbc9M8a6 — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) August 1, 2018

Flights at one of Paris' busiest airports were delayed on Wednesday after a brawl between two of the biggest stars of French rap and their entourages.

Booba and Kaaris were held for questioning after the fight, which forced officials at Orly airport to temporarily shut down a departures hall.

Videos of the incident taken by passengers and posted on social media showed the men scuffling in a duty-free shop and the waiting lounge, which were crowded with travellers at the height of the summer holiday period.

Football: Chelsea target Lewandowski going nowhere, insists Bayern boss

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said Robert Lewandowski is not for sale - at any price - amid reports that Chelsea are the latest top club chasing the Poland striker.

"Our door remains closed, the top quality we have at Bayern Munich will stay here," Rummenigge told Wednesday's edition of Munich-based newspaper TZ.

The British media has suggested Lewandowski, under contract at Bayern until 2021, could move to Chelsea and the Polish striker's agent revealed in May that his client wants to leave Munich after four successful years.

