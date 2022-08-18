While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 18

As Russia falters in Ukraine, Kyiv eyes threat from the north

As Russian forces fail to gain ground in eastern Ukraine and fortify defensive positions in the south, Ukrainian officials are warning of a buildup of Russian long-range missile systems to the north, in Belarus, which has served as a key staging ground for Moscow in the war.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the top commander of Ukraine's armed forces, said in a statement that the positioning of Russian missile systems along the Ukrainian border in Belarus "raises concerns."

He specifically cited missiles placed at the Zyabrovka airfield, about 25km from the border.

While it is not the first time that Ukrainian officials have warned about a threat from the north, the statement took on added urgency after explosions on Tuesday at a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea, the second Russian military target on the peninsula to be hit by blasts in a week.

