While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 18

Democrats kick off virtual convention with show of unity for Joe Biden

Democrats kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate Joe Biden and the broad coalition aiming to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Biden's top primary rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama and Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who ran against Trump in 2016, will headline a parade of speakers appearing from around the country to make a virtual case for a Biden presidency, organisers said.

The Biden campaign on Monday morning offered a preview of the night's events, which it dubbed "We the People" and will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded speeches.

The speakers will try to identify the challenges Americans face and how Biden plans to address them by unifying the country.

Duterte denies seeking 'emergency treatment' in Singapore

President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed late on Monday reports that he was airlifted to Singapore over the weekend purportedly to seek emergency treatment in the city state.

"If I want to go to Singapore, I will go to Singapore. If it is a private undertaking, or if I want to attend the burial of a friend, I will go there, fly in, fly out," he said during one of his late-evening meetings with his ministers.

But he said no such trip occurred.

Airlines, airports to push for Covid-19 testing as quarantines hit traffic

Airlines and airports will ask a UN-led task force meeting on Tuesday to recommend countries accept a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of travel as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated demand for travel, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The industry wants the task force to make the recommendation for passengers travelling from countries with high Covid-19 infection rates when it meets on Tuesday to review guidelines for international travel amid the pandemic.

The push for testing comes as the industry's hopes for a recovery were dealt a blow last week when Britain reintroduced quarantines on travellers from France and the Netherlands.

Covid-19 forces some US schools to close, as new cases remain high in most states

Almost as quickly as they welcomed students back, some US schools are closing again due to outbreaks of Covid-19, the latest challenge as the nation tries to reopen while the level of new cases per day remains high in most states.

Schools in the United States are set to reopen for the start of the academic year either this month or early September. Some - particularly in urban centers - have opted for online-only learning, while others have chosen in-person learning, or a hybrid of the two.

But outbreaks or staffing shortages have forced some schools to halt in-person learning already.

Japan ramps up aid to Mauritius after oil spill

Japan is sending a second team of experts to help clean up more than 1,000 tonnes of oil that leaked from a Japanese-owned bulk carrier into pristine waters off the coast of Mauritius.

The decision came as the Mauritian government vowed to seek compensation from the ship's owner and insurer for "all losses and damages" related to the disaster.

Tokyo has already dispatched one team of six experts, including a coastguard expert and diplomats, to aid in the response.

