While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 18

French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'

A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday (Aug 17).

The waiter's colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

HK activists, Beijing supporters demonstrate in London

Demonstrators backing the democracy activists in Hong Kong marched in London on Saturday (Aug 17), as counter-protesters staged a rival rally.



More than a thousand people took part in the two demonstrations in the British capital.SCREENGRAB: STANDWITHHK / FACEBOOK



More than a thousand people took part in the two demonstrations in the British capital.

Protesters supporting the activists paraded banners reading "Will Britain hold China to its promise on Hong Kong's freedom?", "Power to the people: stand with Hong Kong" and "Will Boris surrender to China?", referring to new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Heavy downpours wreak havoc in Istanbul, flooding historic Grand Bazaar





Municipality employees work on a road in the Eminonu district of Istanbul, after heavy rainfall on Aug 17, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





Strong rains in Istanbul on Saturday (Aug 17) flooded several neighbourhoods, as well as the Grand Bazaar, while officials said one person was found dead in the city.

Rain started early in the day in parts of Istanbul and picked up pace around noon.

Footage from parts of the Grand Bazaar showed shopkeepers, ankle-deep in water, clearing the water out of their stores and the halls. It also showed water pouring out of a hole on the wall into the bazaar, as well as a manhole left open to drain the flood.

Football: Mane and Firmino give Liverpool 2-1 win at Saints



Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool, at St Mary's, in Southampton, on Aug 17, 2019. PHOTO: AP



Liverpool provisionally moved into the Premier League's top spot after superb individual goals by forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino gave them a nervy 2-1 win at Southampton on Saturday (Aug 17).

Liverpool have six points from two games after their opening 4-1 home win over Norwich City. Either champions Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur, who clash in the 1630 GMT kick off, can leapfrog them.

The European champions looked weary in the opening 30 minutes after their penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday but Mane fired them ahead against the run of play.

Golf: Tiger charges while Woodland fires 64 at storm-hit Medinah



Tiger Woods plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3, on Aug 17, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. PHOTO: AFP



Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods matched his lowest round since February while reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland nearly equaled Medinah's course record in Saturday's (Aug 17) storm-hit third round of the US PGA BMW Championship.

Sixth-ranked Woods, trying to finish well enough to qualify for a chance at defending his title in next week's season-ending Tour Championship, fired a bogey-free five-under par 67 to stand on seven-under 209 after 54 holes at the suburban Chicago course where he won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships.

"We'll see," Woods said of his Tour Championship qualifying odds. "At least I have a chance." Woods had not shot a lower 18 holes since firing a 66 in the second round of the WGC Mexico Championship. He had not fired a bogey-free round since last year's BMW third round at Aronimink.

