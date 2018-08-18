While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 18

Malaysian financier Jho Low, wanted in 1MDB probe, says he will not surrender

A Malaysian financier wanted for his role in the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB has said he does not expect to get a fair hearing anywhere and will not present himself to any country where his guilt has been predetermined.

Low Taek Jho has been identified by investigators in Malaysia and the United States as a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Authorities in Malaysia and the United States are investigating how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB. The US Department of Justice says over US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) was misappropriated from the fund, with some of the money used to buy a private jet, a superyacht, Picasso paintings, jewellery and real estate.

Malaysian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Low, whose whereabouts are unknown. The financier, whose Malaysian passport has been revoked, has denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump cancels military parade as cost soars

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had cancelled a planned military parade for November due to high costs and would instead visit Paris to commemorate the end of World War I, a day after the Pentagon postponed the event to at least next year.

Trump had requested a parade to honour US military veterans and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the first world war, after marvelling at the Bastille Day military parade he attended in Paris last year.

But, on Thursday, a US official said the cost of such an event could top US$90 million (S$120 million), nearly three times as much as the White House had earlier estimated.

Low-carb diet linked to elevated mortality risk: Study

Middle-aged people who get roughly half their daily calories from carbohydrates live several years longer on average than those with low-carb and high-carb diets, researchers reported.

Those with high-carb diets even managed to outlive those with low-carb diets by three years, while those with moderate carbohydrate consumption outlived those with low-carb by four years.

The findings, published in The Lancet medical journal, challenge a trend in Europe and North America towards so-called Paleo diets that shun carbohydrates in favour of animal protein and fat.

Teen solves six Rubik's cubes under water in one breath

An 18-year-old student from Georgia solved six Rubik's Cubes under water in one breath on Friday, in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record.

Vako Marchelashvili was submerged in a glass tank for just over one minute and 44 seconds as he flipped, turned and solved the cubes in front of a crowd at the Gino Paradise aqua park Tbilisi.

He said he had been preparing for the underwater challenge for six months, training several hours a day.

Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug 31 in Detroit: Report

The funeral for legendary singer Aretha Franklin will be held on Aug 31 in her hometown Detroit, after a two-day public viewing period, local media reported Friday, citing family sources.

The ceremony will take place at Greater Grace Temple, and will be limited to family, loved ones and selected guests, local TV network WDUV and the Detroit Free Press reported.

On Aug 28 and 29, fans will be able to say a final farewell at a public viewing staged at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

