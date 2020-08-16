While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 16

Protesters slam US postmaster outside his home amid mail-in vote worries

A small group of demonstrators held a noisy protest outside the Washington condominium of Postmaster-General Louis DeJoy amid growing concerns that he is gutting the US Postal Service to help President Donald Trump win re-election in November.

An unprecedented number of mail-in ballots are expected as many states have made it easier to vote by mail to address concerns about public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

But just as the Postal Service should be gearing up to deal with the deluge, DeJoy - a Trump donor who has invested in mail rivals - has pushed through cost-cutting measures that have led to widespread delays.

DeJoy has argued that the changes, including overtime curbs, are needed to return the Post Office to profitability.

READ MORE HERE

Russia produces first batch of coronavirus vaccine

Russia said on Saturday that it has produced the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine, after President Vladimir Putin announced it had been first in the world to approve a vaccine.

Mr Putin's announcement on Tuesday about the vaccine was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organisation who said it still needed a rigorous safety review.

Mr Putin said the vaccine was safe and that one of his own daughters had been inoculated, though clinical trials were not yet complete and final stage testing involving more than 2,000 people only started this week.

READ MORE HERE

Husband punches shark to save wife in Australia attack

A man jumped onto a great white shark and punched it to save his wife when it attacked her on Saturday at a beach in Port Macquarie in the Australian state of New South Wales, media and officials said.

The Sydney Morning Herald said that Chantelle Doyle, 35, was attacked by the 2 to 3 metre shark while surfing at Shelly Beach, and suffered severe lacerations to her right leg.

It quoted Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive Steven Pearce as saying Doyle's husband jumped off his surfboard and onto the shark.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Dembele double as Lyon stun Man City 3-1 in Champions League

Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping out Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a 3-1 quarter-final win in Lisbon.

City had looked on course to come back and win the tie behind closed doors at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after Kevin De Bruyne's goal midway through the second half had cancelled out Maxwel Cornet's first-half opener.

However, Dembele put Lyon back ahead in the 79th minute and then capitalised on a shocking miss by Raheem Sterling to clinch the victory three minutes from the end.

READ MORE HERE

Cycling: Belgium's Remco Evenepoel suffers 'multiple injuries' after bridge plunge

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel has suffered multiple injuries after plunging several metres down into a ravine in a dramatic crash on the Tour of Lombardy on Saturday, the one-day classic won by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang.

Race favourite Evenepoel lost control on the steep descent from the Colma di Sormano that leads to the race finish at Lake Como, hitting a bridge wall and plunging six metres into a ravine.

The 20-year-old was taken to the Sant-Anna hospital in Como where he remains under observation for 24 hours, but early tests showed a fractured pelvis, right lung contusion, cuts and bruising.

READ MORE HERE