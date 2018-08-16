While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 16

Trump revokes security clearance for ex-CIA chief, critic Brennan

In a remarkable attack on a political opponent, US President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of John Brennan, the former CIA director under President Barack Obama, citing what he called Brennan’s “erratic” behaviour.

The White House had threatened last month to strip Brennan and other Obama administration officials of their security clearances.

At the time, Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said that Trump was considering doing it because “they politicised, and in some cases monetised, their public service and security clearances.”

Brennan has become a frequent critic of Trump since the 2016 presidential election, often taking to Twitter to question the president’s ability to serve in the Oval Office.

READ MORE HERE

Cambodian PM Hun Sen's party sweeps all 125 seats in Parliament

Lawmakers in Cambodia's new parliament will come from only one party - the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of long-time Prime Minister Hun Sen, the National Election Committee announced on Wednesday night.

In a formal statement, the election body confirmed news that had long been disclosed by the CPP soon after the July 29 general election - that it had won a clean sweep of all 125 parliamentary seats.

The controversial election took place shortly after the CPP's strongest challenger, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved by a court, its senior members banned from politics for five years, and its president detained for alleged treason.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia's richest man going for gold at Asian Games

Billionaire tobacco tycoon Michael Bambang Hartono may not be the oldest competitor at the Asian Games, but he is the richest.

The 78-year-old head of cigarette giant Djarum Group is set to represent host Indonesia on its bridge team at the world's second-biggest multi-sport event, which kicks off on Saturday in Jakarta and co-host city Palembang.

Hartono is estimated to have a net worth of some US$16.7 billion (S$23 billion) from his interests in tobacco, banking and communications.

READ MORE HERE

JJ Lin's Sanctuary World Tour one of the best concerts of the year

Stirring vocals, a parade of hit songs and top-notch stage production made the JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour one of the best concerts of the year.

The home-grown Mandopop star made a dramatic entrance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday when a tall curtain enclosing a small circle dropped with a flourish.

Before a crowd of 8,000, he appeared suspended in mid-air cocooned in white and spinning head over heels slowly. He transformed into a white butterfly, complete with white "wings", for the opening hit ballad A Thousand Years Later.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Atletico punish tired Real in extra-time to lift Super Cup

Atletico Madrid finally got their own back on Real Madrid in European competition by snatching a 4-2 win over their city rivals on Wednesday (Aug 15) to lift the UEFA Super Cup for a third time after midfielders Saul Niguez and Koke struck in extra-time.

Diego Costa gave Europa League holders Atletico a dream start against Champions League winners Real by firing them ahead after 49 seconds, knocking down a long pass and smashing the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Real, who beat Atletico in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and knocked them out of the competition in 2015 and 2017, levelled when Karim Benzema leapt at the far post to nod in a cross from Gareth Bale in the 27th minute.

READ MORE HERE