While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 15

Search for survivors after Italian motorway collapse kills dozens

Firefighters searched into the night on Tuesday for survivors and bodies amid the rubble of a motorway bridge that collapsed in the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing at least 26.

While that remained the official death toll, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said from Genoa that the number would rise.

The Ansa news agency reported that it could reach around 35, citing fire brigade sources.

A 50m-high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it in torrential rain. Huge slabs of reinforced concrete plunged onto two warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed.

Trump campaign sues Omarosa after US president calls her'a dog'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 14) called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog,” and his campaign took legal action against her as the two former reality TV stars escalated their public feud.

The intensifying spat came as Manigault Newman, a former contestant on Trump’s reality show The Apprentice, publicly released more recordings from her time in his orbit as she promoted her tell-all book, Unhinged, which describes her year at the White House. She was fired last December.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General (John) Kelly for quickly firing that dog!,”Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to his chief of staff.

Report lists more than 300 'predator' priests, 1,000 victims in US sex abuse cover-up

More than 300 “predator” priests in Pennsylvania are accused of abusing over 1,000 children across seven decades, a grand jury said on Tuesday in a devastating report that decried a systematic cover-up by the Catholic Church.

It is thought to be the single most comprehensive report to date into abuse in the US church, since The Boston Globe first exposed pedophile priests in Massachusetts in 2002.

Victims were often traumatised for life, driven to drugs, alcohol and suicide, the grand jury said.

Brace for extra-warm weather through 2022: Study

Manmade global warming and a natural surge in Earth's surface temperature will join forces to make the next five years exceptionally hot, according to a study published on Tuesday.

The double whammy of climate change and so-called natural variability more than doubles the likelihood of "extreme warm events" in ocean surface waters, creating a dangerous breeding ground for hurricanes and typhoons, they reported in Nature Communications.

"This warm phase is reinforcing long-term climate change," lead author Florian Sevellec, a climate scientist at the University of Brest in France, told AFP. "This particular phase is expected to continue for at least five years."

Harvey Weinstein must face British actress' sex trafficking lawsuit

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein must face a civil lawsuit by a British actress who has accused him of violating sex trafficking laws by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

US District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan on Tuesday denied Weinstein's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed last year by Kadian Noble.

The judge said that while the case was "not an archetypal sex trafficking action, the allegations plausibly establish" that Weinstein violated the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

