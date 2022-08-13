While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 13

Novelist Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at New York lecture

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.

He was alive and still in surgery early Friday evening, state police said.

A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and attacked Rushdie, 75, as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom to an audience of hundreds, eyewitnesses said.

A New York State Police trooper providing security at the event took the attacker into custody. The suspect was identified as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event, police said.

