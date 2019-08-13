While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 13

Vegetation fire in Marina East "the size of two football fields" brought under control

A large fire broke out near East Coast Park on Monday night (Aug 12), affecting an area the size of two football fields.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a vegetation fire near Marina East Drive that was "approximately the size of two football fields" at about 8.50pm.

About 50 firefighters and 12 emergency vehicles were deployed, SCDF said in a Facebook post. It surrounded the fire with seven water jets and brought it under control at 10.30pm.

Friend of gunman in Ohio mass shooting faces federal gun charges: Prosecutors

A friend of the Ohio man who killed nine people, including his own sister, in Dayton this month was charged on Monday (Aug 12) with lying about his illegal drug use on a form when he bought a pistol, federal prosecutors said.



Ethan Kollie, was charged with making a false statement regarding firearms. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to court documents. PHOTO: AP



The Aug 4 attack, which ended when police shot and killed 24-year-old Connor Betts, was one of three-high profile mass shootings over three weeks that stunned the United States and stoked its long-running debate on gun rights.

US Attorney Benjamin Glassman charged Betts’ friend, Ethan Kollie, 24, of Kettering, with making a false statement regarding firearms.

Norway mosque shooting suspect appears in court with wounded face



A judge gave police permission to hold 21-year-old Philip Manshaus in custody for an initial four weeks while he is investigated on suspicion of murder and breach of anti-terrorism law. PHOTO: AFP



The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday (Aug 10), and of killing his Chinese-born stepsister, appeared in court on Monday with black eyes and wounds on his face and neck.

A judge gave police permission to hold 21-year-old Philip Manshaus in custody for an initial four weeks while he is investigated on suspicion of murder and breach of anti-terrorism law, the court's ruling later showed.

Manshaus, who briefly smiled at photographers, does not admit to any crime, his lawyer said.

US Senate leader: Any violent crackdown in Hong Kong would be 'completely unacceptable'



A protester raises his fist and chants as protesters occupy Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport in Hong Kong, on August 12, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned China on Monday (Aug 12) that any violent crackdown on protests in Hong Kong would be "completely unacceptable," while Trump administration officials urged all sides to refrain from violence.

"The people of Hong Kong are bravely standing up to the Chinese Communist Party as Beijing tries to encroach on their autonomy and freedom," McConnell wrote in tweet.

"Any violent crackdown would be completely unacceptable. ... The world is watching."

Tennis: Andy Murray beaten by Gasquet in singles tennis return



Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during Day 3 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Centre on Aug 12, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. PHOTO: AFP



Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was beaten on 6-4, 6-4 by Richard Gasquet on Monday (Aug 12) on his return to singles competition in Cincinnati following a seven-month hip injury lay-off.

The Scot hadn't played a singles match since a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January and feared his career was over, but right hip resurfacing surgery allowed him to return.

However Frenchman Gasquet was too strong for the 32-year-old, who was seen off in straight sets at the warm-up for the US Open.

