While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 13

Manchester shooting that injured at least 10 is investigated as attempted murder

Police in Manchester, England, were investigating a shooting in the Moss Side area of the city that injured at least 10 people early Sunday (Aug 12) as “an attempted murder,” and officers were working on the premise that a shotgun had been used, an official said.

The shooting unfolded in the predawn hours, shortly after revellers attended the first day of an annual Caribbean carnival in the area.

“It is unclear at this stage what the motive, what the reason behind this attack, was,” the chief superintendent of the Greater Manchester Police, Wasim Chaudhry, said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Trump will deny asking FBI chief to go easy on Flynn, if asked under oath: Lawyer

President Donald Trump will deny he ever asked former FBI director James Comey to go easy on fired former national security adviser Michael Flynn if made to testify about it under oath, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Sunday (Aug 12).

"There was no conversation about Michael Flynn," Giuliani said on CNN's State of the Union show, of the Feb 14, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

The private sit-down is a key episode in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible obstruction of justice in the Russia election meddling probe.

Stormy Daniels lawyer says would 'hit harder' to beat Trump in 2020

As the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti has been a persistent thorn in Donald Trump's side.

But in the last few days, Avenatti has gone a step further, strongly suggesting he is ready to take on the president in the 2020 elections and positioning himself as someone tough enough to take on Trump in a bare-knuckles battle for the White House.

"I'm going to put Donald Trump on trial," he said Sunday on ABC's This Week.

Football: Champions City are impressive winners at Arsenal



Manchester City, who romped to Premier League success by 19 points last season, began the defence of their title with an impressive win away to an Arsenal side playing under new Spanish manager Unai Emery on Sunday (Aug 12).

Attempting to become the first team since Manchester United in 2009 to retain the title, the champions were good value with goals by Raheem Stirling and Bernardo Silva.

Sterling went past two weak challengers to put City ahead in the first quarter of an hour with his 50th league goal.

Football: Ronaldo sprinkles star dust on Juventus in intimate opener

Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday (Aug 12) gave a display of pure star power in his debut for Italian champions Juventus, showing his class on and off the pitch at the club's traditional alpine curtain raiser.

Nearly 5,000 fans crammed into the compact "Gaetano Scirea" stadium in Villar Perosa at the foot of the Italian Alps, as supporters descended on the small town in order to catch a glimpse of the superstar attacker in his first appearance since signing for 100 million euros (S$157 million) a month ago.

They were rewarded with a goal in the friendly between Juve's first XI and a youth "B" team from their new hero, who also took the time out to sign autographs and pose for selfies while many of his teammates sloped off to the dressing room.

