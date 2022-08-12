While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 12

US A-G says he 'personally approved' Trump home search

US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said on Thursday he had "personally approved" the dramatic raid on Donald Trump's Florida home and, in a highly unusual move, was requesting the warrant justifying the search be made public.

The country's top prosecutor did not reveal the reason for the unprecedented search of the residence of a former American president, and condemned "unfounded attacks" on the FBI and the Justice Department that followed it.

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant," Garland told reporters.

"The department does not take such a decision lightly."

