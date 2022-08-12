While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 12

US A-G says he 'personally approved' Trump home search
US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said on Thursday he had "personally approved" the dramatic raid on Donald Trump's Florida home and, in a highly unusual move, was requesting the warrant justifying the search be made public.
The country's top prosecutor did not reveal the reason for the unprecedented search of the residence of a former American president, and condemned "unfounded attacks" on the FBI and the Justice Department that followed it.
"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant," Garland told reporters.
"The department does not take such a decision lightly."
Zelensky tells officials to stop talking about Ukraine's tactics
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday told government officials to stop talking to reporters about Kyiv's military tactics against Russia, saying such remarks were "frankly irresponsible".
In the wake of major blasts that wrecked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers cited unidentified officials as saying Ukrainian forces were responsible.
The government in Kyiv, on the other hand, declined to say whether it had been behind the explosions.
IAEA chief warns of 'grave hour' at Ukraine nuclear plant
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog told the Security Council on Thursday that the agency must be allowed to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, saying that fighting near the site has sparked a "grave" crisis.
"This is a serious hour, a grave hour and the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) must be allowed to conduct its mission to Zaporizhzhia as soon as possible," Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the Security Council via video feed.
Ukraine and Russia have been at war since Moscow invaded its pro-Western neighbour in late February. Their forces have clashed at and around Zaporizhzhia, leading to urgent international calls for an end to fighting around the plant, the largest of its kind in Europe.
Norway mulls euthanising walrus that won hearts in Oslo fjord
Norwegian authorities are considering putting down a walrus that won hearts basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, amid fears it is putting itself and the public in danger, they said on Thursday.
Despite repeated appeals to the public to keep their distance from the walrus - a young female weighing 600 kilos that has been nicknamed Freya - the mammal continues to attract big crowds, the Fisheries Directorate said in a statement.
Its text was accompanied by a photograph of a group of onlookers crowding near the animal.
Gauff overcomes serving gaffes to reach Toronto quarter-finals
Coco Gauff survived 15 double-faults on Thursday to squeeze out a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) win over Aryna Sabalenka to reach the WTA Toronto Masters quarter-finals.
The American teenager contributed just under half of the miscues in the error-strewn affair, with her opponent accounting for 18 additional doubles.
Tenth seed Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open this year, and number six Sabalenka battled for three and a quarter hours in their third-round marathon.