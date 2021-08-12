While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 12

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA shots

Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with Covid-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday.

Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis, or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator.

The success of the mRNA technology used by the two vaccines has been a turning point for the pandemic and the scientific community, but some rare side-effects are being studied as more people are inoculated globally.

Pfizer, by far the biggest supplier of Covid-19 vaccines to the European Union, and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the new cases.

READ MORE HERE

Hackers return US$260m to crypto platform after massive theft

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of US$613 million (S$830 million) in digital coins they stole, the company at the center of the hack said on Wednesday.

Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that US$260 million of the stolen funds had been returned but that US$353 million was outstanding.

The company, which allows users to swop tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hacked and urged the culprits to return the stolen funds, threatening legal action.

READ MORE HERE

US has hung Afghanistan 'out to dry,' former ambassador says

The Biden administration is abandoning Afghanistan's government in its hour of need and all but giving the country to Taleban fighters through its decision to withdraw troops, a former US ambassador said on Wednesday.

"This is a handover to the Taleban," Ryan Crocker, who served as ambassador to Afghanistan during the Obama administration, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV's Balance Of Power With David Westin.

The Afghan government, he said, now perceives "rightly that we have hung them out to dry. We did a deal with their enemy."

READ MORE HERE

'I'm lost': Greek farmer overcome after fire burns his 372 goats

Stunned, Kostis Angelou wanders among the corpses of his goats, all 372 of them burnt by a fire that devoured forests on Evia island in Greece. "I'm lost," he sighs, "I can't take it anymore."

The goats lie on the two flanks of a hill blackened by the blaze that burnt for more than a week in the north of Greece's second biggest island.

Up there, in the middle of the forest, the 44-year-old farmer survived miraculously by spending hours under an irrigation water pipe, surrounded by flames.

READ MORE HERE

Kepa the hero as Chelsea edge out Villarreal to win Super Cup

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the unlikely hero as Chelsea started the new season as they ended the last with a European trophy by beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win the Uefa Super Cup in Belfast.

The Spaniard, who has lost his place as number one since joining the club for a world record fee for a goalkeeper in 2018, was introduced late in extra-time as a substitute for the shootout by Thomas Tuchel.

Kepa famously refused to be replaced by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in a League Cup final defeat to Manchester City two years ago. But this time he rewarded his manager’s faith with saves from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol.

READ MORE HERE