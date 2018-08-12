While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 12

Man who sought ‘serenity’ before crashing stolen plane near Seattle is identified

The man who stole a plane and flew it for about an hour Friday evening over Puget Sound in Washington state before crashing on an island has been identified as Richard B. Russell, according to a law enforcement official.

Russell, a ground service agent at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, took off around 8pm local time in an unauthorised flight, delaying dozens of flights as the airport enforced a temporary ground stop.

He flew around the Seattle-Tacoma area, chatting sometimes calmly and sometimes in a frenzied stream of consciousness with air traffic controllers who tried to guide him to a safe landing.

But the plane came down in a fiery crash on Ketron Island in Puget Sound, about 40km from the airport.

One year after deadly Charlottesville rally, Trump says he condemns all racism

US President Donald Trump, often accused of denigrating non-white people, said on Saturday that he condemned racism as the nation marked the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

That protest left one person dead and highlighted the growing boldness of the far right under Trump. Another far-right rally is scheduled for Sunday, right outside the White House.

On Saturday, as memorial ceremonies also got under way in Charlottesville, Trump wrote on Twitter: “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”

Blue light from mobile phones and computers can cause irreversible eye damage

Blue light from devices such as smartphones and computers can cause irreversible damage to the eyes, a study in the United States has found.

The study, which was published in July by researchers from the University of Toledo (UT) in Ohio, found that blue light from digital devices could cause diseases such as loss of central vision and night blindness.

One of the researchers of the project, Dr Ajith Karunarathne, told the UT website that humans are continuously exposed to blue light because the eye's cornea and lens cannot block or reflect it.

Singaporean director Yeo Siew Hua wins top prize at film festival

Singaporean director Yeo Siew Hua has won the Golden Leopard award for his film A Land Imagined at the 71st edition of the Locarno Festival in Switzerland on Saturday.

The film is about a police investigator who sets out to find the truth behind the disappearance of a Chinese construction worker at a land reclamation site in Singapore. It is set up in such a way that it moves between the virtual world and reality.

In a video interview published on the Locarno Festival YouTube page, Mr Yeo said: "I am quite speechless, I was only just given this and told by the festival director that we won the Golden Leopard, and I am overjoyed.

Football: Chelsea and Spurs win away as promoted teams struggle

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed away wins on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while promoted Fulham and Cardiff City were given quick reminders of the tough task they face on their returns to the top flight.

Goals from N’Golo Kante, Jorginho (penalty) and Pedro gave Chelsea an impressive 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town as their new Italian coach Maurizio Sarri watched his team respond well after enduring early pressure from David Wagner’s side.

Chelsea gave a debut to the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Athletic Bilbao for 72 million pounds (S$126 million) last week, but the Spaniard had little work to do.

