While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 11

Crimea air base damage tally contradicts Kremlin assertions

Damage from a series of explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea appeared to be greater than the Kremlin has described, as officials on the Russia-occupied peninsula on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and said that dozens of nearby homes and commercial structures had been hit.

After the explosions on Tuesday, which a senior Ukrainian military official said were the work of Ukrainian forces, Russia's Defence Ministry moved quickly to play down the extent of the damage, saying no equipment had been destroyed and no casualties reported.

The assertions were contradicted by a video from the scene and by a tally of the damage by officials in Crimea, a strategic peninsula in southern Ukraine that Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The Kremlin-installed leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on Wednesday that 252 people had been relocated to shelters because of damage to their homes.

