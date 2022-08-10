While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 10

'It really hit home': Man caught crying during National Anthem
An audience member who had tears streaming down his face while singing the National Anthem at the close of the National Day Parade (NDP) has become an Internet sensation.
Mr Azuan Tan, 41, whose reaction was caught on camera and broadcast live, told The Straits Times that he was overcome by his emotions, evoked by this year's NDP, themed Stronger Together, Majulah.
"I felt that the entire NDP was very well put together. It told a narrative that was extremely touching and it really hit home," said Mr Tan, a teacher at Bedok View Secondary School.
"I have a lot of respect for everyone who contributed during the Covid-19 pandemic - nurses, doctors, front-line workers and educators. All that put together was a moment of being overwhelmed.
"The outpouring of emotion was my 'thank you' and sincere appreciation to everybody."
S'porean on trial in UK for killing wife changes plea to guilty
A Singaporean accused of smothering his wife to death with a pillow changed his plea to guilty on the fifth day of his trial for murder, in a court session in Britain that was over in less than half an hour.
After deliberation with his attorneys on Tuesday morning, Fong Soong Hert, 51, admitted to killing Madam Pek Ying Ling, his wife of 28 years, last year.
The trial at Newcastle Crown Court was delayed for an hour and a half as Fong met his attorneys, with proceedings originally meant to get under way at 10.30am local time.
Former asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not Covid-19
US President Joe Biden continues to test negative for Covid-19, the White House press office said on Tuesday, after he coughed repeatedly through a speech on the South Lawn.
Biden spoke to dozens of Congress members, including Republicans, as well as business executives and members of his Cabinet, in sweltering midday heat before signing the a US$53 billion (S$70 billion) Bill aimed at boosting the US semiconductor industry.
His persistent congestion forced him to stop the speech at several points to turn aside and cough into his hand or sip water, drawing the attention of supporters and detractors alike on social media.
Belgium pulls more Haagen-Dazs ice-creams from sale
Belgium on Tuesday extended an order to recall certain Haagen-Dazs ice-creams from sale after the discovery of traces of a chemical linked to cancer, such as lymphoma and leukaemia.
The move was triggered by an EU food safety alert and Spain and France have also issued recalls of several Haagen-Dazs products.
After already recalling 10 products last Friday, the Belgian national food health agency added seven more Haagen-Dazs products to the list on Tuesday.
Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears
Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs headbutted his former girlfriend in the face as she tried to end their relationship, she told a jury on Tuesday on the second day of his trial on charges of assault and coercive control.
Giggs, 48, who until recently served as coach of the Wales national team, was sitting in the dock at Manchester Crown Court for the trial that has upended his managerial career.
The jury has heard that Giggs subjected his former partner, 36-year-old PR agent Kate Greville, to a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological" and revealed a "sinister side".