While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 10

'It really hit home': Man caught crying during National Anthem

An audience member who had tears streaming down his face while singing the National Anthem at the close of the National Day Parade (NDP) has become an Internet sensation.

Mr Azuan Tan, 41, whose reaction was caught on camera and broadcast live, told The Straits Times that he was overcome by his emotions, evoked by this year's NDP, themed Stronger Together, Majulah.

"I felt that the entire NDP was very well put together. It told a narrative that was extremely touching and it really hit home," said Mr Tan, a teacher at Bedok View Secondary School.

"I have a lot of respect for everyone who contributed during the Covid-19 pandemic - nurses, doctors, front-line workers and educators. All that put together was a moment of being overwhelmed.

"The outpouring of emotion was my 'thank you' and sincere appreciation to everybody."

READ MORE HERE

S'porean on trial in UK for killing wife changes plea to guilty