While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 10

Jokowi picks cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate

Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Thursday picked cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate for next year's presidential elections, in a surprising move that is seen as an attempt to bolster his Islamic credentials.

Mr Ma'ruf Amin, 75, chairman of the Indonesia Ulema Council, will run as the vice-presidential candidate in the April 17 polls, where Mr Joko is set to face former general Prabowo Subianto in an election to lead South-east Asia's biggest economy.

Mr Joko made his decision after meeting leaders of his nine coalition parties. He said his decision followed deep contemplation and suggestions from various groups as well as approval from party leaders.

Mr Prabowo later declared that he will pair with Jakarta deputy governor, Mr Sandiaga Uno.

‘Time has come’ to create a US Space Force: Pence

Vice-President Mike Pence on Thursday unveiled details of plans to build a US Space Force that would become the sixth branch of America’s massive military, saying the “time has come” to prepare for “the next battlefield.”

President Donald Trump ordered the creation of Space Force in June, arguing the Pentagon needs it to tackle vulnerabilities in space and assert US dominance in orbit.

Its creation, however, is not a done deal, as it needs to be approved by Congress, and the concept has met with some scepticism from lawmakers and defense officials who are wary of the cost and added bureaucracy.

At least 29 children killed in strike on Yemen bus

A strike on a bus in rebel-held northern Yemen killed at least 29 children on Thursday, the Red Cross said, as the Saudi-led coalition faced a growing outcry over the attack.

The coalition said it had carried out what it called “legitimate military action” in the area targeting Huthi rebels responsible for a deadly missile attack on the Saudi city of Jizan on Wednesday.

But the International Committee of the Red Cross said the strike hit a bus filled with children in the Huthi stronghold of Saada, causing dozens of casualties.

Melania Trump's Slovenian parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump's parents were briskly sworn in as citizens of the United States in New York on Thursday.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, formerly of Slovenia, wore suits and sunglasses as they entered 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan just before noon, flanked by their lawyer and federal police.

In a phone call after the ceremony, their lawyer described the process by which the US First Lady's parents had become US citizens."They had gotten sponsored by their daughter and then once they had the green card, they then applied for citizenship when they were eligible," he said.

Football: Everton head late rush for players on transfer deadline day

Everton brought in three new faces on the final day of the Premier League transfer window, swooping for Brazilian midfielder Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona players Yerry Mina and Andres Gomes.

But Tottenham Hotspur ended the window as the only club not to bring in a new player while Manchester United were unable to bring in the central defender they were reported to be keen to recruit.

Playmaker Bernard arrived on a free transfer after his contract ended with the Ukrainian club while Barcelona said Everton had agreed to sign centre back Mina for an initial €30.3 million (S$47 million) and have taken midfielder Gomes on loan.

