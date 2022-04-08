While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8

UN suspends Russia from human rights body, Moscow quits
The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the body.
The US-led push garnered 93 votes in favour, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained.
A two-thirds majority of voting members in the 193-member General Assembly in New York – abstentions do not count – was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.
Speaking after the vote, Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Gennady Kuzmin described the move as an “illegitimate and politically motivated step” and then announced that Russia had decided to quit the Human Rights Council altogether.
Nato nations agree more Ukraine support but silent on specifics
Foreign ministers from the 30 member states of Nato, the United States-led military alliance in Europe, have ended a two-day summit in the Belgian capital of Brussels without resolving internal divisions over the supply of weapons to Ukraine, currently facing a Russian onslaught.
However, they did accept that China's political support for the Russian invasion should be treated as a security challenge to the alliance and included in Nato's future planning.
"We have agreed to strengthen our support to Ukraine, so that Ukraine prevails in this war," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said at the conclusion of the summit on Thursday. But he refused to explain what this means in practice. "Allies believe it is better not to be specific," he added.
At least 2 reported dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack
A suspected Arab gunman killed at least two people in an attack at a bar on a main Tel Aviv boulevard on Thursday, police and hospital officials said, the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have shaken Israel.
Mayor Ron Huldai said the shooting, at the start of the weekend in Israel, was suspected to have been carried out by an Arab attacker with "nationalistic" motives who entered a pub and opened fire.
Three other people were seriously wounded.
Le Pen vows headscarf fines in tight French election battle
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed on Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close.
President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first round of polls on Sunday but Le Pen has eroded the margin and feels she has a real chance of winning the run-off on April 24.
With France's traditional right- and left-wing parties facing electoral disaster, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is on course to come third and he still believes he can sneak into a run-off.
Golf: Remarkable Woods in Masters hunt after opening 71
Back playing the Masters after a career-threatening car crash, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win a sixth Green Jacket and on Thursday he made a few more believers after carding a solid opening 71.
In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods mixed three birdie with two bogeys at Augusta National to sit three behind clubhouse leader Australian Cameron Smith, who started and finished with double bogeys in a four-under 68.
Although the year’s first major featured all of golf’s best, there was only one man most had come to see, the world’s 973rd ranked player Woods.