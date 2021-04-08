While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8

EU, UK regulators still recommend AstraZeneca jab, despite clots link

European and British regulators said on Wednesday they had found possible links between AstraZeneca’s vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots, but reaffirmed its importance in protecting people against Covid-19.

A British government advisory group said the vaccine should not be given to the under 30s where possible, though an official said this was “really out of the utmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns”.

More than a dozen countries have at one time suspended use of the vaccine, which has been given to tens of millions in Europe. But most have resumed and some, including France, the Netherlands and Germany, have set a minimum age.

Now, rising infections caused by more infectious variants are threatening to overwhelm the hospitals of many EU countries - where the pace of vaccinations lags far behind Britain and the United States – and forcing France and others to reimpose social and economic lockdowns.

Myanmar envoy locked out of embassy after break with military

Myanmar’s ambassador to London told Reuters he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday, with sources saying his deputy had shut him out of the building and taken charge on behalf of the military.

The military seized power in Myanmar in a coup in February and have cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

London ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn has broken ranks with the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Doormen who stood by after brutal attack on Asian woman are fired

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/29/21 at approx 11:40 AM, in front of 360 W 43 St in Manhattan, the suspect punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman while making anti-Asian statements. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WRE4kSHtRG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 30, 2021

The lobby staff members who closed the door to a Manhattan apartment building last week without taking immediate action after a Filipino-American woman was brutally attacked on the street outside have been fired, the building's owners told residents in an e-mail.

Mr Rick Mason, the executive director of management at the Brodsky Organisation, which owns the luxury apartment building in Midtown, told residents of all of the organisation's buildings in an e-mail that two doormen who were inside the building at the time had not followed "required emergency and safety protocols".

The attack on the woman, Ms Vilma Kari, 65, last week, the video of which quickly went viral, was one of a wave of assaults over the past year that have caused mounting fear and anxiety among Asian Americans in New York and across the country.

Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law granted asylum in Britain

Hong Kong Democracy activist Nathan Law said on Wednesday he had been granted asylum in Britain after fleeing the semi-autonomous territory following the introduction of sweeping Chinese security laws.

The 27-year-old former Hong Kong lawmaker and student activist fled to Britain in July 2020 in the weeks after the National Security Law, opposed by pro-democracy protesters, was imposed.

Law wrote on Twitter that he had been granted asylum in Britain after several interviews over a period of four months.

Golf: Woods crash due to 'unsafe' driving speed, twice the limit

Tiger Woods was driving at nearly double the 45mph (70kmh) speed limit when he crashed in California in February, the Los Angeles County’s sheriff said on Wednesday.

Woods’ SUV was travelling at up to 87mph (140kmh) before it flew off the road and flipped several times during the accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes, leaving the 15-time major champion with a shattered right leg.

“The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,” said Alex Villanueva. “Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour.”

