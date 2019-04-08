While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 8

White House says Democrats will never see Trump's tax returns

President Donald Trump’s tax returns will never be handed over to Democratic lawmakers, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday (April 7), defying an effort in Congress to learn more about the real estate mogul’s personal finances.

Asked on Fox News Sunday if congressional Democrats will succeed in obtaining the Republican president’s tax returns, Mulvaney said: “No, never. Nor should they.”

He dismissed an effort to obtain the returns, launched on Wednesday by US House of Representatives tax committee Chairman Richard Neal, as a political ploy from Democrats who will never stop attacking Trump.

Erdogan's party to demand total recount of Istanbul ballots



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party said Sunday (April 7) it will demand a recount of all ballots cast in Istanbul during last week's mayoral election won by an opposition candidate.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) will make the demand by 5 pm (10pm Singapore time), its vice president Ali Ihsan Yavuz said. A recount is already under way in several of Istanbul's 39 districts.

On Saturday, a party spokesman said the AKP would accept the results of local election recounts in Istanbul as well as Ankara, no matter which party is declared the winner.

Kidnapped US tourist, guide, safe after ransom paid: Safari firm



An American tourist and a safari guide kidnapped by gunmen in a Ugandan national park have been recovered safe and sound after a ransom was paid for their release, a safari firm said on Sunday (April 7).

Police spokeswoman Polly Namaye, who did not confirm the ransom payment, credited the safe recovery of the pair "to the untiring efforts" of the search teams who were drawn from the police, military and the wildlife authority.

"The victims of last week's kidnapping have been recovered alive," Namaye said.

Just say 'Shazam!' and the movie fans start lining up



With estimated ticket sales of US$53.4 million (S$72.4 million) in its opening weekend, Warner Bros' Shazam! showed that North American movie fans can enjoy a lighter spin on the usual dark superhero tale, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday (April 7).

The family-friendly flick stars young Asher Angel as Billy Baston, an unhappy foster kid who is transformed into a muscular, wise-cracking adult superhero (Zachary Levi) when anyone pronounces the secret word.

Both the film's reviews and audience responses have been strongly positive, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Football: Deeney joy as ‘special’ Watford reach FA Cup final

Watford captain Troy Deeney hailed his side’s “special” comeback as they reached the FA Cup final for the first time since 1984 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Wolves on Sunday (April 7).

Javi Gracia’s side were 11 minutes from bowing out at the semi-final stage after Wolves raced into a two-goal lead at Wembley. But substitute Gerard Deulofeu gave Watford a lifeline with a superb strike, setting the stage for Deeney to win a penalty deep into stoppage-time when he was tripped by Leander Dendoncker.

Deeney admitted it was an anxious moment as he waited for VAR to confirm the foul, but he held his nerve to score the most important goal of his life with a fierce blast from the spot.

