While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 6

Aukus alliance to cooperate on hypersonic weapons
The United States, Britain and Australia said on Tuesday they will begin jointly collaborating on hypersonic weapons and "electronic warfare capabilities", as part of their new Aukus alliance aimed at countering China.
The three countries said the joint initiatives will bolster existing efforts to deepen cooperation in numerous areas that they already agreed when forming the new defensive pact last September.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun warned against measures that could fuel a crisis like the Ukraine conflict in other parts of the world.
Russia, China, the United States and North Korea have all test-launched hypersonic missiles, with Tuesday's announcement coming just weeks after Moscow said it had launched them for the first time in its war in Ukraine.
Zelensky tells UN: Russian soldiers kill and torture 'for pleasure'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky challenged the United Nations to "act immediately" or "dissolve yourself altogether" during a blistering address in which he showed a harrowing video of dead bodies - including children - he said were victims of Russian atrocities.
Likening Russia's actions in Ukrainian cities such as Bucha to violence carried out by "terrorists" such as the Islamic State group, Mr Zelensky called on the 15-member council - which aims to ensure international peace and security - to expel Russia "so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war".
Russia, as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, has a veto, which it has repeatedly wielded to block resolutions and negotiations on the global stage.
Fur flies as red fox terrorises humans in US Capitol rampage
Being outfoxed in Congress usually means losing a vote on an amended resolution or being too late for the donut line in the Senate cafeteria.
So spare a thought for the politicians and staff at the US Capitol in Washington, where police were scouring the grounds on Tuesday amid reports of a highly aggressive red fox trying to take chunks out of humans.
Officers warned that they received multiple reports of people "being attacked or bitten" by at least one aggressive canine at the seat of US democracy, in a statement first reported by none other than... Fox News.
US jury begins deliberations in 1MDB corruption trial
A US jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.
Prosecutors say Roger Ng, Goldman's former top investment banker for Malaysia, helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from 1MDB, launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.
The Malaysian fund had been founded to pursue development projects in the Southeast Asian country.
Golf: Tiger paired with Oosthuizen, Niemann for Masters start
Tiger Woods is paired with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the first two rounds of the Masters, in pairings released on Tuesday.
Woods said on Tuesday that he plans to play in the 86th Masters, making a epic return only 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in an automobile accident.
The 15-time major champion will tee off in his 24th Masters appearance at 10.34am on Thursday in the 14th of 31 groups and tee off Friday at 1.41pm in the third-to-last group of the day.