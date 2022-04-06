While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 6

Aukus alliance to cooperate on hypersonic weapons

The United States, Britain and Australia said on Tuesday they will begin jointly collaborating on hypersonic weapons and "electronic warfare capabilities", as part of their new Aukus alliance aimed at countering China.

The three countries said the joint initiatives will bolster existing efforts to deepen cooperation in numerous areas that they already agreed when forming the new defensive pact last September.

China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun warned against measures that could fuel a crisis like the Ukraine conflict in other parts of the world.

Russia, China, the United States and North Korea have all test-launched hypersonic missiles, with Tuesday's announcement coming just weeks after Moscow said it had launched them for the first time in its war in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky tells UN: Russian soldiers kill and torture 'for pleasure'