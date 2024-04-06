While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 6, 2024

New Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages talks set for Cairo this weekend



A fresh round of talks aimed at arranging a Gaza ceasefire in exchange for hostages held by Hamas militants is being planned for Cairo this weekend with US representation, the White House said on April 5.

CIA Director Bill Burns will lead the US delegation, a US official said.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on April 4 to empower his negotiators in Cairo so that a deal can be reached as soon as possible.

READ MORE HERE

India will enter Pakistan to kill terrorists who run away there, defence minister says

